Disneyland Will Reopen at 25% Capacity

This news affects areas of California that are currently operating under the yellow tier of Coronavirus prevalence

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the director of health and human services for the state of California, has announced that California theme parks - including Disneyland - may re-open at 25% capacity for the time being.

According to Variety, this news affects areas of California that are currently operating under the yellow tier of Coronavirus prevalence and testing rates, meaning counties in which new cases are under 1 per 100,000, and positive testing for COVID-19 is under 2%. Orange County, the location of Disneyland, is currently in the red tier.

Face coverings will be mandatory at all theme parks that reopen unless guests are eating or drinking.

Theme parks in California have been closed since the initial mid-March shutdown. Disney World reopened in July with stricter Coronavirus health and safety measures.

Related Articles