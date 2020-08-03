Disney World Replaces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Non-Equity Show
The move to replace BEAUTY AND THE BEAST with a show that features performers not represented by Actors' Equity has sparked backlash
Disney World has replaced Beauty and the Beast with a show featuring performers that are not represented by Actors' Equity as Disney and Equity remain in a disagreement about how to bring performers back to the stage safely.
Read the full story HERE.
Actors' Equity recently filed a grievance after Disney canceled a planned recall to work for Equity-performers when the theme parks reopened this month after being shut down due to the health crisis.
In the new 20-minute show, "The Disney Society Orchestra and Friends", a six-piece combo plays famous Disney songs such as "Under the Sea", "You've Got a Friend in Me," and more.
Many have responded to Disney World's decision to replace Beauty and the Beast with negative statements:
Blog Mickey shared:
"There is an underlying contract that makes the shows feel weird... when Belle and the Beast can't come together for a dance in the finale of a new show, something just falls flat... If it weren't for the talented musicians in the Disney Society Orchestra, what you're left with is little more than a middle-school theater production...The shows that are debuting now do not meet the quality or storytelling that we've all grown accustomed to experiencing in the theme parks."
In a tweet, Jeremy Wein, the founder of Play-PerView shared:
Shame on Disney https://t.co/rxaTOg6yP3- Jeremy Wein (@thismyshow) August 2, 2020
