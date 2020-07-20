Amid Grievance Filed by Actors Equity, Walt Disney World Finds Ways to Work Around Absent Equity Performers

The Orlando Sentinel has reported that while Walt Disney World and Actors' Equity Association prepare to discuss a grievance filed by Actors' Euqity, Disney is finding ways to work around the absent performers by changing their shows.

Read the full story HERE.

Equity filed a grievance after Disney canceled a planned recall to work for Equity-performers when the theme parks reopened this month after being shut down due to the health crisis.

Disney has debuted a revamped version of its bird show at the Animal Kingdom theme park. Titled "Up! A Great Bird Adventure," the show previously featured an Equity-represented actor portraying Wilderness Explorer Troop Leader Jones, as well as troop member Russell and Dug the dog, characters from the film "Up!"

The new version of the show is titled "Feathered Friends in Flight." In an online video, a Disney employee who is a part of a team of animal-behavior specialists now hosts the show with a colleague. In his opening remarks, he acknowledged the change:

"For the last 20 years we have had so many different things happen here. We've had people get over their fear of birds. We've had people gain an appreciation for wildlife, and recently we had an adventure with the gang from 'Up!... But you know what? 2020 decided to happen, and then everything got weird, right?"

Another fan-made video showed Savi's Workshop at Disney's Hollywood Studios is open, but open without its "Star Wars"-themed show and Equity-represented actor.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You