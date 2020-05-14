Disney Reveals Development Continues for Musical Adaptations of BEDKNOBS & BROOMSTICKS, THE JUNGLE BOOK & More!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced that Frozen will not return to Broadway when theatre comes back, but the Disney magic will continue in other projects. According to the New York Times, development continues for a new Beauty and the Beast, which is aiming to open in the US in 2022; a new version of Aida, which will open in Germany in 2022; and a fully musicalized version of Hercules.

Other projects include a new musical adaptations of The Jungle Book, helmed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, The Princess Bride, and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

Disney Theatrical Productions, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher. Worldwide, its 10 Broadway titles have been seen by more than 200 million theatergoers and have been nominated for 60 Tony® Awards, winning Broadway's highest honor 20 times. With 21 productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day.

As a part of the recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox, DTP also heads the Buena Vista Theatrical banner which licenses Fox titles for stage adaptations including Anastasia; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Mrs. Doubtfire and The Devil Wears Prada.





