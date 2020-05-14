Breaking: FROZEN Officially Concludes Broadway Run

Broadway will have to let [it] go of the Disney hit...

The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final performance was Wednesday evening March 11, having played 825 performances and 26 previews.

Guests holding tickets for Frozen who purchased via Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically within 30 days. Those guests who purchased through other channels should return to their original point of purchase for more information on refunds.

Over its two-year run, the show grossed over $150M and entertained more than 1.3M people.

Frozen's North American tour will resume performances at a date TBD. Productions in Australia, the UK, Japan and Germany are scheduled to open by next year.

Closing the Broadway production now allows future productions of Frozen to re-purpose its costumes and scenic elements, reducing cost and waste.

"In the summer of 2013 when Frozen began its road to Broadway two things were unimaginable: that we'd soon have five productions worldwide, and a global pandemic would so alter the world economy that running three Disney shows on Broadway would become untenable," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions. "The extraordinary contribution of Broadway's original company plus those who have joined more recently cannot be overstated. Frozen, like all shows, is wholly dependent on those who create and perform them but this was an uncommonly close and talented group and they'll be missed. Finally, I have to acknowledge our incredible audiences; night after night, the fans showed us how much they loved this show and we look forward to seeing them at Frozen around the world."

At the time of its closing, Frozen starred McKenzie Kurtz (Anna), Ciara Renée (Elsa), Ryan McCartan (Hans), Ryann Redmond (Olaf), Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Adam Jepsen (Sven at certain performances), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven at certain performances), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna Standby), and Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), along with Anna Rae Haller (Young Elsa at certain performances), Suri Marrero (Young Elsa at certain performances), Fiona Morgan Quinn (Young Anna at certain performances), and Charlie Tassone (Young Anna at certain performances).

In a cast of over 40, Frozen also featured Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Tracee Beazer, Keely Beirne, Wendi Bergamini, Claire Camp, Spencer Clark, Michael Fatica, Cajai Fellows Johnson, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Charissa Hogeland, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Austin Lesch, Ellen Marlow, Robin Masella, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Tyrone L. Robinson, Julius Anthony Rubio, Anthony Sagaria, Ann Sanders, Brian Steven Shaw, Jacob Smith, Jake David Smith, Bronwyn Tarboton, Harris M. Turner, and Charlie Williams.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You