Disney Concert's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Nationwide UK Tour Announced

Disney In Concert announces the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert 2018 nationwide UK tour. The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast," a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. Audiences across the UK will have the opportunity to experience the spellbinding story unfold live in concert with a full orchestra.

Kicking off with matinee and evening performances at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 14th, then from March, the tour will also take in Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh, York, Glasgow, and Birmingham before finishing up in Liverpool.

A unique way to experience the most heart-warming and memorable films in history, the Disney In Concert shows create an all-encompassing experience via a full orchestra performing the magical scores alongside the film on a giant screen.

Directed by Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" stars: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Audra McDonald with Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

The music of Beauty and the Beast matches the majesty and charm of the film itself. The film features the unforgettable score from eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken with new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and two-time Academy Award winner Howard Ashman. Also featured are three new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice, with two end credit compositions performed by Céline Dion and Josh Groban.

Now, with the film having amassed over $1billion at box offices worldwide, audiences in the UK will have a very special chance to experience one of the most recent and highest grossing films of all-time brought to life live in concert.

Sun 14 February: London Royal Festival Hall (Matinee & Evening Shows)

Wed 21 March: Bristol Colston Hall

Fri 23 March: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sun 25 March: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Fri 6 April: York Barbican

Sat 7 April: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sun 8 April: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mon 9 April: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Ticket Prices:

£65, £62.50, £39.50, £29.50

ABOUT DISNEY CONCERTS

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as "live to picture" fiLM Concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts, and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir.

Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series (Episodes IV-VII), Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Fantasia, Pixar In Concert, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice In Wonderland, Frozen, Ratatouille, The Pirates of the Caribbean series (Episodes I-IV), and Silly Symphonies, which last year collectively accounted for over 400 performances in many of the world's top concert venues, including Lincoln Center, Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Tokyo Forum and the Hollywood Bowl. Numerous new concert packages and touring productions from Disney's portfolio of studios, including Disney's feature animation and live action studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel, are currently in development.

