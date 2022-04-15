Director Sam Gold Takes the Stage in MACBETH After Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Due to COVID-19 cases within the cast, director Sam Gold stepped into the Broadway production of Macbeth last night, April 14.

BroadwayWorld learned that, after resuming performances after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, another member of the cast tested positive yesterday.

Since the understudies are covering other roles Gold decided to stand in for the actor playing Lennox to keep the show running during its sold out performance.

According to multiple accounts on Twitter, Gold took the stage with a microphone in hand to cover roles that were held by cast members who tested positive for the virus and thus were unable to perform.

Macbeth had 3 preview performances before being suspended. Performances officially resumed on April 12. At this time, both Daniel Craig, and his co-star Ruth Negga, are performing in the show.

Director Sam Gold stepped in for a few roles during tonight's performance of #Macbeth because some cast members are still out due to COVID! It was a bit distracting to see him holding a microphone, but the show is great! #DanielCraig and #RuthNegga are excellent! pic.twitter.com/F0DRSwRNJC - Arts Commented (@ArtsCommented) April 15, 2022

Macbeth officially opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The cast also features Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble is completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), Eboni Flowers (Slave Play) and Peter Smith ("Shrill"). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) is the standby for Daniel Craig. Lizzy Brooks and Ronald Emile join the cast this week as understudies.

MACBETH features scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, movement by Sam Pinkleton, fight direction by David Leong, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, hair and wig design by Tommy Kurzman, projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and casting by David Caparelliotis. Michael Sexton & Ayanna Thompson serve as dramaturgy & text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser serves as vocal coach. Kevin Bertolacci serves as production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. is the general manager.

MACBETH is produced on Broadway by Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo. Christian Anderson, Keith Anderson, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling-Smith, No Guarantees, Brian Anthony Moreland, Annapurna Theatre, Berdel Productions, Robert Boyett, Caledonia Productions, Empire Street Productions, Jeffrey Finn, John Gore Organization, Mini Cooper, James L. Nederlander, RDR Productions, Daryl Roth and Orin Wolf.

Patrick Daly serves as Executive Producer.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before