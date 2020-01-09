Director Jay Roach Working on 'Epic' Musical

Jay Roach, the director of the recent film Bombshell, has revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he is quietly at work on a musical.

Roach said, "I have a musical I've really been working really hard on behind the scenes." He continued to say, "I really enjoyed the big set pieces we got to do in some of the early comedies that I did. They seem so blown out of proportion when you think of it compared to these small, intimate dramas I've been doing. I want to now do an epic, spectacle-oriented comedy musical."

Roach confirms he's currently working on the musical and that he plans to finish it while shooting his upcoming limited series 67 Shots. Roach said, "It's my moonlighting job. I'll be chirping away and singing to myself trying to get it done."

Mathew Jay Roach director, producer, and screenwriter who is best known for directing the Austin Powers films and Meet the Parents. Roach also directed the comedy films Dinner for Schmucks and The Campaign. and the HBO political dramas Recount, Game Change and All the Way. His most recent film, Bombshell, stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, and is based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

