Digital Lottery Announced For SIX on Broadway

The Broadway producers of SIX, the musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, have announced a digital ticket lottery for upcoming performances. SIX makes its highly anticipated Broadway return this Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). SIX will celebrate its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

A limited number of $30 tickets will be sold via a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct prior to each performance. Entries will be accepted starting at 9:00am the day prior to the performance, the cutoff is 6:00pm the day prior to the performance. Winners will be notified by email and have 60 minutes to claim and pay for their tickets online. Lottery tickets are limited to one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Digital tickets will be emailed to winners one hour prior to the performance. To enter and for more information, visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/six-ny/

The Broadway cast will feature Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia. SIX is currently on-stage at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour. In the U.S. SIX will also launch the U.S. National Tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show will run at the CIBC Theatre in 2022.

SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX and The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

For performances through October 31, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. For full policy details, click here.

To learn more about Broadway's commitment to a safe and responsible return for our audience, visit www.broadwaybrighter.com.