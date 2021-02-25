Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Derek Klena, Lena Hall, Caroline Bowman, Jackie Burns & More Featured in Bringing You Broadway Benefit Concert

This concert brings together artists from stage and screen and is hosted by BYB's co-founders, Emma Degerstedt and Hannah Jewel Kohn.

Feb. 25, 2021  

Derek Klena, Lena Hall, Caroline Bowman, Jackie Burns & More Featured in Bringing You Broadway Benefit Concert

Bringing You Broadway, is a new non-profit organization where Broadway artists create unique performances for children with developmental disabilities. Join Bringing You Broadway for a very special benefit concert being live streamed for 4 days only, beginning April 2nd at 8pm. This concert brings together artists from stage and screen and is hosted by BYB's co-founders, Emma Degerstedt and Hannah Jewel Kohn, and shot at the Watermark at Pier 15; this is sure to be a memorable event.

Featuring:

Garret Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray Live!), Lena Hall (Kinky Boots, Hedwig and The Angry Inch), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia), Damon J. Gillespie (Newsies, Tiny Pretty Things on Netflix), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, American Idol Season 4), Jackie Burns (Wicked,If/Then), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Desperate Measures), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Frozen National Tour, Beauty and The Beast National Tour), Caroline Bowman (Wicked, Frozen), Austin Colby (Frozen), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Talia Suskauer (Wicked National Tour, Be More Chill), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables National Tour), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Beautiful), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Ryann Redmond (Bring It On The Musical, Frozen), JJ Nieman (Book of Mormon, Ratatouille The Musical), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud, Caroline, Or Change), Ben Bogen (Frozen on Broadway, Jersey Boys National Tour), Daniel Yearwood (Once On This Island, Hamilton) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin)

Tickets will be available for $25 general admission, or $20 if purchased in advance.

To purchase tickets, visit https://givebutter.com/bybbenefit

To donate, visit https://www.bringingyoubroadway.org/donate


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck

Related Articles
Penobscot Theatre Company Presents WHO KILLED ZOLAN MIZE? Photo

Penobscot Theatre Company Presents WHO KILLED ZOLAN MIZE?

French Institute Alliance Française Presents Stephane Wrembel Band Photo

French Institute Alliance Française Presents Stephane Wrembel Band

Shakespeare@ Home Launches Episode 2 of JULIUS CAESAR Photo

Shakespeare@ Home Launches Episode 2 of JULIUS CAESAR

Fleming, Headley, Jackson & More Join BROADWAY SMASHES COVID Photo

Fleming, Headley, Jackson & More Join BROADWAY SMASHES COVID


More Hot Stories For You