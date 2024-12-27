Derek Klena, Kerry Ellis & More to Perform at 54 Below in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Derek Klena, Kerry Ellis, and many more!

ARI SHAPIRO: THANK YOU FOR LISTENING – JANUARY 2 – 4 AT 7PM

He has been named Journalist of the Year and sung at the Hollywood Bowl, and now one of America’s most recognized and beloved storytellers debuts his new cabaret solo show. Hilarious and moving, Ari Shapiro: Thank You For Listening adapts tales from Shapiro’s best-selling memoir, The Best Strangers In the World, into an evening of stories and songs about the power of listening to forge connections. Audiences will leave feeling more hopeful about the world around them… and may never listen to All Things Considered quite the same way again.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAPPHIC SHOWTUNES – JANUARY 2 AT 9:30PM

Sapphic Showtunes is a unique cabaret night that takes beloved numbers traditionally written for male singers and has them elevated to a new level by queer women and non-binary performers. Created, arranged, and directed by Andrea Shapiro (Punk Goes Broadway! at 54 Below), the program features carefully arranged numbers meant to redefine the musical theater canon’s vision of love. Songs such as “Maria” from West Side Story, “Johanna” from Sweeney Todd, and “All the Wasted Time” from Parade will be transformed into a new context never experienced like this. Sapphic Showtunes is about people’s love being shown towards the women in their lives, and featuring upcoming LGBTQ+ artists, it will be a show you won’t want to miss. All Broadway fans from any background will be welcome and be satisfied as love comes with joy, fun, and excitement just as much as heartbreak.

Produced by Jonathan McLawhorn.Music direction by Nick Sienkiewicz.

Featuring Gloria Alcalá, Nyx Berry, Jessie Maye Christopher, Amanda Gomes, Ruth Green, Nina Jayashankar, Noelle Johnson, Brynn Kelly, Ava Masias, Kayla Rodríguez Pérez, Andrea Shapiro, and Kristen Stickley. Joined by Amanda Lee Morrill on percussion.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOUD & WITH FEELING BY SPENCER J. VIGIL – JANUARY 3 AT 9:30PM

Trans musical theatre writer Spencer J. Vigil and the fantastic ensemble of his original musical, Loud & With Feeling, are thrilled to bring a brand new punk-pop score to the 54 Below stage! Producing team Spencer J. Vigil and Quinlan Hanrahan are ecstatic to highlight a trans and disabled- led show that exudes community care and discovering joy in the most unlikely of spaces. Hosting the night is actor and Obie Award winner, Dickie Drew Hearts, from Dark Disabled Stories, and writer Spencer J. Vigil as they guide the audience through the night of behind the scenes storytelling about exactly what it takes to get songs out of your head and onto the page. In an epic, not-to-be-missed event, Loud & With Feeling will have you asking what you can do for those in your own communities.

Music direction by Joey Jubayr.

Featuring Dickie Drew Hearts, Max Kantor, Shane Taylor Pretty, Adrian Rifat, James Suarez, Manu Trujillo, Diana Victoria, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Cat Barker on bass, Mitchell Lee on drums, and Jesse Timm on guitar.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS OF NATURE: AN ECO-CABARET – JANUARY 4 AT 9:30PM

Join nature lovers, conservationists, and artists alike for Songs of Nature: An Eco-Cabaret, a captivating evening celebrating our planet through the magic of music. Dive Into the Woods with us as we sing beloved tunes from Disney, classic hits, and timeless musicals, all themed around our world’s beauty and the urgent need for conservation. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to NYC Bird Alliance (formerly NYC Audubon) and Centro de Educación, Ciencia y Conservación Tambopata (CECCOT), a Peruvian organization focusing on science education and preserving the rainforest.

Featuring Broadway’s Elijah Lyons (Illinoise), conservationist and performer Cara Stofa, and more, join us as we harmonize for a greener future! Produced and hosted by Cara Stofa. Music direction by Brandon Jackson.

Featuring Arwen Cameron, Julianne Darden, Tiana Himmel, Jacob Hyer, Viktor Leshchenko, Elijah Lyons, Juliette Maners, Timothy Marston, Kathryn Mayer, Julian Enrique McCleary, Valeria Mictil, Daniel Mullen, Adam Rawlings, Paris Porché Richardson, Grace Rivera, Tevae Vontrell Shoels, Kate Short, Paula Shtein, Camilla Tassi, and Matt Tierney.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – JANUARY 5 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (and is fast-approaching 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Featuring John Easterlin, Savannah Frazier, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, Clare Martin, MOIPEI, Ann Stein, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees) - $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JANUARY 5 AT 7PM & JANUARY 11 & 25 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T Evans on Jan 5 and by Evan Zavada on Jan 11 and 25. The performance on Jan 5 will feature Christopher Brian, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Luke Hawkins, Toni Huegel, Henry O’Connell, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Jan 11 will feature John Easterlin, Savannah Frazier, Ben Jones, Talitha McDougall Jones, William Michals, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Jan 25 will feature Jack D’Emilio, Lianne Marie Dobbs, John Easterlin, Garrison Hunt, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Dana Picinich, Nazarria Workman, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACTS OF LOVE: THE SONGS OF JASON ROBERT BROWN – JANUARY 5 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a night of exploration of different forms of love through the lens of Jason Robert Brown’s incredible musicals! This revue will bring songs from 13, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County, Parade, Songs for a New World, Mr. Saturday Night, and more to the famed 54 Below stage, featuring a cast of Broadway’s present and future stars. Don’t miss this “Opportunity” to hear your favorites from JRB’s expansive songbook in a brand new way!

Music direction by Evelyn Tomaro. Hosted and produced by David Rosenthal (Matilda).

Produced by Nina Osso. Vocal music direction by Miranda Slingluff. Assistant directed by Lily Lindstrom.

Featuring Kira Avolio, Bridget Byrnes, Emery Cunningham, Gilbert Dabady, Nina-Simone Diaz, Brielle Diaz Withers, Elena Farley, Catriona Gallagher, Maxwell Tate Guttman, Liesie Kelly, Lily Lindstrom, Reagan McComas, Sarah Mesibov, Jack Mintz, Alyse Negroni, Evan Owen, Gabriel Riccardi, Madeline Ritter, Sydney Shuck, Miranda Slingluff, Nadia Jewel Vito, Brooke Wilkins, and Kaylie Wood.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HIGH SPIRITS: THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT OF AN IMPROBABLE MUSICAL COMEDY – JANUARY 6 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Spirits will rise when 54 Below presents High Spirits: The 60th Anniversary Concert of An Improbable Musical Comedy. The 1964 Broadway musical, with book, music and lyrics by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray, based on Noel Coward’s classic play Blithe Spirit and originally directed by Coward, received 8 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Composer & Lyricist, and Best Author of a Musical. This intimate immersive concert staging stars two time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as the eccentric medium Madame Arcati who conjures up Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas as the wickedly ethereal Elvira, alongside a cast of other Broadway stalwarts, including special guest star Adrienne Angel from the original Broadway cast. Produced, conceived, directed, and also starring Tony Award nominee Walter Willison, with musical direction by Dennis Buck.

Mystery novelist Charles Condomine gives a séance to debunk the high-spirited spiritualist Madame Arcati, but his plan backfires when, much to the consternation of his current wife, Ruth, the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, shows up, to the tune of “You’d Better Love Me (While You May)” (one of the most performed songs of the 1960s). Will the happy medium succeed in exorcising Elvira before the mischievous manifestation succeeds in bumping off Charles so they can love happily ever after in her “Home Sweet Heaven?” Not before the cast performs the other worldly score by Martin & Gray! So come to Madame Arcati’s Coffee Shop and “Go Into Your Trance,” because “Something is Coming to Tea” and it’s flying around “Faster Than Sound.” If you’re in the mood for an evening of mysticism, mayhem, and musical merriment, “Something Tells Me (Tonight is the Night)!”

Featuring Tony Award winner Judy Kaye, Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas, MAC Award winner Ann Kittredge, and Tony Award nominee Walter Willison. Also featuring, from the original Broadway cast, special guest star Adrienne Angel.

Also joined by Nicholas B. Cloutier, Jaxon McKay, Zoë Parrish, Sophia Tzougros, and more stars to be announced! Costume coordination by Mitchell Bloom. Assistant direction by Zoë Parrish.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONE YEAR IN: THE SONGS OF PAUL HARDIN – JANUARY 6 AT 9:30PM

An aspiring Olympian. A soon-to-be princess. A struggling artist. And they all sing!

In his 54 Below debut, composer-lyricist Paul Hardin celebrates his first year in the city with songs from his musicalsSpectacular, Something Real, Pre-Theater, and more. Featuring the next generation of Broadway talent, One Year In is an exploration of wants and dreams from the palace of Versailles to the Trader Joe’s check out line with music direction by John Coyne and produced by Paul Hardin. Join us for an evening of never before heard musical theatre!

Featuring Sophia Ross Alvarez, Michael David Brennan, Xavier Soto Burgos, Sophie Goron, Jack Hopewell, Erin McDaniel, Michael Thomas Roach, and Sumié Yotsukura.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEREK KLENA – JANUARY 7 – 10 & 13 AT 7PM

Derek Klena, Tony nominated star, returns to 54 Below to debut his brand new solo show! Recently having starred as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, he opens up about his journey through fatherhood, how it’s reshaped his personal and professional experience, and the power and influence music has had through it all. Audiences can look forward to hearing staples from Derek’s performing career including selections from Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, and Jagged Little Pill among other favorites. Sit back and let Derek share some of the songs and stories that have shaped him over the past decade in NYC…while also sharing a sensible dad-joke or two!

Tickets for the performances on January 8 & 10 are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees) - $78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees) - $128 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ADELE’S GRAMMY WINNING HITS! – JANUARY 7 AT 9:30PM

Adele will not appear at this performance. “All I Ask” is that you come to celebrate Adele’s best hits as we sing through her Grammy-winning discography! Labeled as one of the most influential pop stars of the 21st century, Adele has 16 Grammy Awards thanks to her heartbreaking piano ballads and unique pop style. Get ready to hear all of your favorites, including “Rolling In The Deep,” “Hello,” “Rumour Has It,” and many more. Featuring an all-star cast, this is one concert no Broadway or pop music fan should skip!

Produced by Kyle Geriak. Music direction by Charlie Tavolato.

Featuring Joseph Amoroso, Grace Camera, Szilvi Cimino, Jasmine Duffy, Zaheerah Duncan, Greta Frankonis, Sylvie Friedman, Kyle Geriak, Akshara Gunda, Viviana Ham, Toni Huegel, Mia Joe Huether, Maddy Lyons, Emile Miranda, Najm Muhammad, and Maria Nalieth.

Joined by Isaiah Baston on drums, Gabe Cruz on guitar, and Charlie Tavolato on piano.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE CURTAIN UP SONGWRITERS WORKSHOP: NYC SHOWCASE – JANUARY 8 AT 9:30PM

Join the students of Curtain Call, the premiere MT performance ensemble at the University of Lynchburg, for an evening of new musical theatre written by some of the most exciting young songwriters in New York City. Founded in 2018, the Curtain Up Songwriters Workshop has featured NYC-based composers and lyricists creating original work for undergraduate student performers, and to date has produced over two dozen original songs by award-winning songwriters. Under the direction of Dana Ballard and with music supervision & arrangements by Curtain Up Artistic Director James Ballard, The Curtain Up Songwriters Workshop: NYC Showcase marks the New York debut of the Curtain Call ensemble with a set list of original songs about hope, heartbreak, hilarity, and everything in between.

Featuring the students of Curtain Call: Sky Craft, Samira Gharavi-Nouri, Kai Gutierrez-Wood, Syd Lawrence, Oluwatimilehin Mayowa, Josiah Randles, McKenna Slocum, Nico Thomas, Michael Tock, Bobby Vinson, and Arilyn Webster.

Also featuring Dana Aber, Sean Doherty, Janelle Lawrence, Lauren Molina, Billy Recce, and Alanna Saunders.

Featuring the songs of writing duo James Ballard & Seth Christenfeld, Christie Baugher, writing duo Eli Bolin & Mike Pettry, R.J. Christian, writing duo Or Matias & Sarah Hammond, Alexander Sage Oyen, Billy Recce, Heath Saunders, Angela Sclafani, and Rona Siddiqui.

Joined by Dana Ballard on piano, James Ballard on piano, Caro Moore on drums, Alex Petti on guitar, and Sherisse Rogers on electric bass.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FROM PENN STATE MUSICAL THEATRE’S NEW MUSICALS INITIATIVE: TRAMPOLINE – JANUARY 9 AT 9:30PM

Five childhood friends are thrown back together as adults, under bizarre circumstances… and even as everything seems different, they’re forced to ask how much they’ve really changed at all. Join their reunion in this darkly comic fairy tale, the first musical collaboration from Deborah Abramson and David Kirshenbaum.

Music by Deborah Abramson. Book & lyrics by David Kirshenbaum. Directed by John Simpkins. Commissioned by Penn State Musical Theatre and featuring the Class of 2025.

Penn State is the proud home of one of the preeminent training programs in musical theatre. Led by Head of Musical Theatre John Simpkins, it is also home to a New Musicals Initiative where each year writers are commissioned. The writers visit Penn State to meet a group of third-year students – they share work and discuss timely issues. They return the following year and workshop/ develop the show with a Penn State creative team and the students who are now in their fourth year. Opportunities exist to continue into production at Penn State and professionally. Previous commissions include Love in Hate Nation (Joe Iconis), The Last Day (Mike Reid/ Sarah Schlesinger), The Lucky Boy (Kirsten Childs), Dust and Embers (Sam Salmond), Nostalgia Night (Sofya Levitsky-Weitz/ Matthew McCollum), Make It All Better (Gilbert Bailey), Me and My Friends Killing Nazis (Alexander Sage Oyen, Lauren Marcus, James Presson), In-Gauged (Christian Thompson, Maria Wirres), The Morris & Essex Line (Joshua Salzman/ Ryan Cunningham).

Featuring Hannah Bank, Dante D’Antonio, Chloe Evans, Maddy Glave, Andrew Palmieri, Ethan Peterson, Lav Raman, Ronald Spoto, and Regine Torres.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY – JANUARY 10 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway.” – Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“Just as Ella Fitzgerald was the greatest jazz singer of her era, so too is the magnificent Ann Hampton Callaway of hers.” – Musical Theatre Review

Don’t miss The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway, the new show by the Tony-nominated singer-songwriter. With her trio led by Grammy-winner Billy Stritch, Callaway dazzles us with highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Come see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”

Joined by Tim Horner on drums and Martin Wind on bass.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN EVENING WITH MAXINE LINEHAN – JANUARY 11 AT 6:30PM

Join Maxine Linehan for an exclusive evening at 54 Below on Saturday, January 11th, at 6:30 PM. This intimate performance features selections from her acclaimed solo shows, blending the works of Petula Clark, U2, and more. Known for her emotive storytelling and masterful reinterpretations, Maxine creates immersive experiences that connect audiences to the heart of beloved music catalogs. Praised by The New York Times as “fiercely talented,” don’t miss this chance to witness her unparalleled artistry live.

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEA DELARIA: BRUNCH IS GAY, FEAT. LENA HALL! – JANUARY 12 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots).

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER – JANUARY 12 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

$150 cover charge (includes $15 in fees). $206.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC – JANUARY 12 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TWO BY TWO: A CELEBRATION OF THE DYNAMIC DUOS OF BROADWAY – JANUARY 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Two is better than one— that phrase is true about a lot of things, but particularly musical theatre. Two By Two will be a night exploring selections from the catalogues of Broadway’s best duo writing teams. Expect Golden Age classics from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, and the Gershwins, as well as work from our favorite modern musicals including songs by Pasek and Paul, Shaiman and Wittman, and Ahrens and Flaherty. From Oklahoma! to Ragtime to Dogfight to If/Then, there will be something for every Broadway fan within this show. Music direction by Joseph Thor.

Produced by Torie Brown, Emmy Daniels, and Haley Keizur. Featuring Caleb Barnett, Ethan Hardy Benson, Landry Champlin, Emmy Daniels, Dominic Dorset, Jesse Lynne Harte, Macy Herrera, Jack Hopewell, Gracie Kendall, Solomon Parker III, Lea Sevola, Christopher James Tamayo, Karen Vincent, Chrissa Weir, Riley Thad Young, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PATRICK PAGE AND PERLA BATALLA: LOOKING FOR LEONARD – JANUARY 14 & 17 AT 7PM

Join the captivating duo of Patrick Page and Perla Batalla as they ignite the stage with an electrifying celebration of Leonard Cohen’s enduring legacy. In a soul-stirring evening of music, poetry, and personal anecdotes, they honor the profound impact of Cohen’s genius on their lives and careers.

Grammy-nominated powerhouse Perla Batalla, once a cherished member of Leonard Cohen’s inner circle, enchants audiences with her velvety vocals and intimate reflections. Having blossomed from Cohen’s backing vocalist to a globally acclaimed artist with seven albums in her own right, Batalla’s concert-homage to her mentor, In the House of Cohen, continues to captivate sold-out crowds worldwide. Her second album devoted to Cohen’s repertoire will be released this year.

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning virtuoso Patrick Page, celebrated for his magnetic performances on Broadway, infuses Cohen’s melodies with a poignant depth born from his own reverence for the iconic troubadour. Known for his Tony-nominated portrayal of Hades in Hadestown and his multifaceted roles across 15 Broadway productions and numerous films and television shows, Page’s voice has frequently been compared to Cohen’s.

In Looking for Leonard, Page and Batalla tenderly navigate through a tapestry of personal anecdotes and cherished memories, uniting with a dynamic ensemble to deliver soul-stirring renditions of Cohen classics like “Hallelujah,” “Bird on a Wire,” “I’m Your Man,” “Suzanne,” and “So Long, Marianne.”

This premiere event marks the beginning of a journey destined to traverse the globe, offering an unforgettable experience for devotees of Leonard Cohen, Patrick Page, and Perla Batalla alike. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the timeless magic of Cohen’s legacy brought to life by two extraordinary talents.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! JOSH WALKER – JANUARY 14 AT 9:30PM

Josh Walker is thrilled to debut their original musical The Last Dance at 54 Below in concert. Join us for a night of music & storytelling as we go through the songs from their musical. Written & composed by Josh Walker, The Last Dance tells the story of a young man who is racing the clock as his terminal illness & his dream of finding his purpose go head-to-head! Don’t miss a heartfelt night of music, song, and hope.

Featuring special guests Arnold Harper II, Keirsten Hodgens (SIX), and Nigel Olufemi Richards.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRADLEY GIBSON: SONGS OF MY HEART – JANUARY 15 & 16 AT 7PM

Broadway and TV actor Bradley Gibson invites you into an intimate evening of songs that live in his heart, and the stories behind them. Most recently seen playing Hercules in Disney’s Hercules, Bradley is best known for his work on Broadway in shows such as Disney’s The Lion King, and on television from “Power Book 2: Ghost,” to starring in the Netflix original series, “Partner Track.” Bradley makes his 54 Below solo debut singing songs that highlight his stage career in addition to Broadway classics, Pop/R&B favorites, and some original tunes.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS 1989 (TAYLOR’S VERSION) – JANUARY 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance.

Taylor Swift shook the music industry almost ten years ago when she released her first pop album, 1989, after years of dominating the country charts. Smashing expectations left and right, 1989 went on to win many awards and accolades, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. With hits like “Blank Space,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Out of The Woods,” Swift continued to surpass musical boundaries and grow her fan base. Now the re-release of the album has introduced new hits like “Is It Over Now,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” and more.

Come join us in Broadway’s basement as we celebrate this iconic album with some of your favorites from Broadway and beyond. This night will never go out of style.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz. Music direction by Drew Wutke.

Featuring Caroline Allen, Alexandra Baker, Ethan Carlson, Tyler Conroy, Tayler Harris, Cameron Anika Hill, Katie Lemmen, Bailey McCall, Erin Ramirez, Morgan Reilly, Veronica Stern, Carrie Wagner, and more stars to be announced!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HEART & MUSIC: SONGS FROM RISING QUEER COMPOSERS – JANUARY 16 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a night of new queer tunes from New York City’s rising composers. Featuring the voices of top talent, this concert will celebrate new works and queer joy via exciting new musicals. Produced by Annie Brown and Lain Walls, 54 Below’s Heart & Music is bound to be an unforgettable evening of discovery and connection celebrating the voices of tomorrow and the rich tapestry of LGBTQ+ narratives in musical theatre.

Featured performers include Anania, Aja Simone Baitey, Desmond Luis Edwards, Brett Evans, Elisa Galindez, Katherine Howard, Bea Mienik, Keith Weiss, and more stars to be announced!

Featured songwriters include Emma Ashford, writing duo Richard Castle & Ron Barnett, writing duo Andre Catrini & Laura Zlatos, writing duo Matt Graham & Thalia Ranjbar, Jack Oliver Kotanen, writing trio Kyu Park, Riley Glick, & Danielle Llevada, writing duo Lucier&Rose, writing duo Vaheed Talebian & Kate Rankine, Jerome Walker, Yazmeen Mayes, and more writers to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE ERAS OF MILEY CYRUS IN CONCERT, FEAT. DILLON KLENA & MORE! – JANUARY 17 AT 9:30PM

Miley Cyrus will not appear at this performance

Miley Cyrus is the youngest person in history to be named a Disney legend… and we all have a Miley Cyrus era that is near and dear to our hearts! This concert will feature the artist’s iconic songs from the age of 14 to today. Join this group of talented young artists as they take you through Miley’s career from Disney pop star to Grammy Award winner! From throwback favorites like “Nobody’s Perfect,” “See You Again,” “Party in the USA,” “Can’t Be Tamed,” “The Climb,” and “Wrecking Ball” to recent hits like “Angels Like You,” “Edge of Midnight,” “Plastic Hearts,” “Flowers,” you’ll hear so many hits! We are so excited to celebrate more than just the best of both worlds of the one and only Miley Cyrus!

Produced by Emerson Fischer, Amanda Roit, Eva Merrill, and Ava Delaney at SEA Productions. Music direction by Joseph Thor.

Featuring EJ Adiele, Max Bartos, Brianna Brice, Jillian Butler, Chloe Calhoun, Rachael Cell, Paige Eva Cilluffo, Kate Coffey, Scarlett Diaz, Emily Dunn, Cassidy Ewert, Timothy Matthew Flores, Vanessa Fry, Berri Harris, Jessica Hill, Lauren Jannetti, Felicity Jemo, Dillon Klena, Langley Leilani, Emily Madison, Angelina Marie, Georgia Mobley, Ashley Morton, Isa Peña, Sam Primack, Emily Ricalde, Bianca Rivera-Irions, Gabby Rosenbloom, Alex Shunnarah, Brittany Smithson, Jason Eric Testa, Hannah Verdi, Olivia Whitner, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ARI AXELROD’S A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY ALBUM RELEASE SHOW – JANUARY 18 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A Place For Us is a celebration of Jewish culture, honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their crucial contributions to the American Musical. While there are many stories in the world about Jewish suffering, there are fewer stories about Jewish life and vitality. Our history is not only about how we survived, but also about how we thrived, and A Place for Us highlights this in its exploration of Jewish Broadway. Join Ari Axelrod in celebrating the release of this award-winning show’s brand new album!

The Jewish Week awarded Ari the prestigious “36 To Watch Award,” recognizing him as one of the 36 most influential Jews in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. His multi-award-winning show, A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway, has been performed to sold-out audiences around the world. Theatrical credits include: Paper Mill Playhouse, Westport Country Playhouse, Bay Street Theatre, North Shore Music Theatre, NAMT, Shabbat on Broadway, Museum of Jewish Heritage, and The York Theatre Company. Ari’s critically acclaimed debut album Ari Axelrod: LIVE at Birdland is available on all streaming platforms.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GROWING PAINS: NAVIGATING THE INDUSTRY AS A 20-SOMETHING WITH RAFCO TALENT MANAGEMENT – JANUARY 18 AT 9:30PM

RAFCO Talent Management and their vibrant Theatrical Department are proud to bring their artistic voices to 54 Below! Produced by Michelina Smith (Theatrical Manager) and Dominick Raffaele (Founder/CEO), this dynamic showcase spotlights the plight of emerging artists trying to “make it” in the entertainment industry. How does one navigate the ups and downs of an artistic career? What does it mean to find your “purpose”? Featuring an array of “I Want” songs and iconic Broadway ballads, this talent-stacked performance promises to be an evening of joy, angst, and growth.

Music direction by Scott Yezzi.

Featuring Nicolette Boillotat, Andrew Bova, Erica Faye, Juliana Fuentes Peña, Mike Jubak Jr, Katriana Koppe, Kyra Leigh McKillip, Brenna Patzer, Danny Sanchez, Dara Weinstein, and Sydney Zarlengo.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STEVE DORFF – JANUARY 19 AT 7PM

2018 inductee into The Songwriters Hall of Fame NYC, 3 time Grammy and 6 time Emmy nominated Steve Dorff has written the soundtrack of people’s lives. From Willie Nelson to Whitney Houston, Steve has played an integral part in 5 decades worth of classic hit songs across all genres for some of the greatest voices of multiple generations.

Join Steve as he sits at the piano and plays through some of the iconic songs he’s written that have been sung by artists such as Barbra Streisand, Kenny Rogers, Celine Dion, Anne Murray, George Strait, and countless others. Regaling the audience with the whimsical and entertaining stories behind those hits and much more, prepare yourself for a transformative journey through the musical memoirs of one of the most successful songwriters of the past 30 years.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS THAT SAVED MY LIFE, FEAT. JOE ICONIS & MORE! – JANUARY 19 AT 9:30PM

You know that one song that you played on repeat for a year while you got through a dark time? Songs That Saved My Life is a show paying tribute to those songs. The performances are as varied as the performers and their own struggles – funny and sad – messy and surprising. But we all have that song and this is a night to be grateful for it, and for the support we all get along the way. To help support mental health programming in schools, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Aevidum, which means “I’ve got your back,” a 501(c)3 that empowers youth to shatter the silence surrounding depression, suicide, and other issues facing teens. Produced by Max Bartos (Sing Street, Uncut Gems) and Izzy Imamura (On The Playground EP, Strangers to Strangers).

Featuring Abigail Choi Arader, Whitley Armstrong, Max Bartos, Erin Rose Doyle, Ellis Gage, Teddy Grey, Jessica Hill, Van Hughes, Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis, Izzy Imamura, London Riley Keller, Jake Kitchin, Elijah Maston

Timothy L Owens II, and Joshua Turchin. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Aevidum, which means “I’ve got your back.” This 501(c)3 that empowers youth to shatter the silence surrounding depression, suicide, and other issues facing teens.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEEMELL GREEN: FROM CURTAIN CALL TO ALTAR CALL – JANUARY 20 AT 7PM

JeeMell Green returns to 54 Below after a smashing debut in the Gospel Brunch series, to bridge the worlds of Broadway and gospel with, From Curtain Call to Altar Call, bringing audiences an evening that celebrates the power of storytelling and spirituality. Join JeeMell as he shares an electrifying experience, transforming the stage into a space of soaring melodies featuring iconic songs from Dreamgirls, Disney’s The Lion King, SpongeBob the Musical, and more, all reimagined with a spiritual twist. Expect an evening of powerful vocals, inspiring arrangements, and a vibrant, intimate atmosphere that feels like both a revival and a celebration. Don’t miss this unforgettable night—where Gospel meets the grandeur of Broadway classics in a way you’ve never heard before.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ANIMATED MOVIES THROUGH THE DECADES – JANUARY 20 AT 9:30PM

Join us for an unforgettable night at 54 Below celebrating beloved animated movies through the decades! Featuring the swinging tunes from shows such as Disney’s The Jungle Book, Disney’s The Aristocats, Disney’s Oliver & Company, the folk-inspired ballads of Robin Hood, and many more. Produced by Auna Kemp and accompanied by a live jazz band, this show will bring these childhood favorites roaring back to life. It’s a nostalgic journey you won’t want to miss!

Featuring Jada, Charly Kay, Auna Kemp, Robert Kemp, George Krissa, Jake Letts, Toby Lightman, Tenzin Malaika-Huisman, Jillian Paige, and Oliver Richman.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FUTUREFEST – JANUARY 21 & 22 AT 7PM

After eight sold out engagements, FUTUREFEST returns to 54 Below!

Presented by the Festival of New American Musicals and Open Hydrant Theater Company, this popular Los Angeles showcase spotlights rising local young talent in a celebration of the next generation of musical theatre artists. At FutureFest, high-school and college students sing songs from new musicals written by leading and rising lyricists/composers.

Students are selected from a variety of high schools/colleges such as NYU, Pace University, Fordham, Columbia, Stuyvesant HS, Bronx High School of Science, Regis HS, Bronx Prep, Democracy Prep, Monsignor Farrell, Notre Dame Academy, Pelham HS, Bronx School of the Arts, and LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts.

Bob Klein, Linda Shusett, and Marcia Seligson (Past Producing Artistic Director of Reprise, UCLA) and Luis Cardenas and Sarah Rosenberg (Artistic Directors of Open Hydrant Theater Company) are proud and honored to bring FutureFest to New York City! Join us for an exciting evening of musical theatre presented by tomorrow’s stars.

The performance on Jan 21 will feature Luz Arvelo, Richelle Assan, Mia Blackman, Victoria Caraballosa, Toby Chernesky, Violet Winter Cilen, Brianna Contreras, Elbi Cespedes, Giuliana Gallone, Josh Garcia, Theresa Gardner, Deborah Gerofsky, Isabella Gonzalez, Mikaya Guity, Lewis Robert Gurgis, Soleil Hall, Lavienna Ingram, Carmella Kaiser, Joseph Keegan, Brendyn Molnar, Juliet Pearson, Lauryn Savela, Jociel Tambone, Norberto Troncoso, Brianna Vargas, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Jan 22 will feature Isabella Aguilo, Diana Anand, Cole Bellorgey, Layla Hope Clarke, Josh Garcia, Jazmine Garnica, Jordan Greenberg, Amy Herzberg, Tess Kaplan, Ryan Reaves, Xyan Richmond, Caroline Rohde, Amy Santoso, Raquel Sciacca, Mari Southgate, Sandra Valeska, and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE KILBANES – JANUARY 21 AT 9:30PM

The Kilbanes are proud to bring their story-forward, rock-driven musical theater repetoire to 54 Below! Directed and produced by the Kilbanes, New Writers at 54! The Kilbanes will feature songs from their entire catalog, including indie rock tunes from Weightless (Lortel nomination for Best Musical; Drama Desk nomination for Best Music), classic-rock inspired jams from Eddie the Marvelous (AMTP, O’Neill National Music Theater Conference), and sweeping folk songs from My Antonia (Next Generation Commission – upcoming). The Kilbanes promise to draw you in and keep you humming for days to come. Join us for an inspiring evening of catchy melodies and powerful storytelling!

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! YOU AND I, STARRING BRADLEY RICHES – JANUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

One couple, one lifetime – where nothing is quite straightforward. Join us for the 54 Below debut of You and I, a new musical by UK writer, Berklee-trained Benjamin Ward. With a soaring contemporary pop-MT score, You and I explored the paths relationships can take – from friendship to romance, breakup to grief – or perhaps even hope and a happy ending. Starring “Heartstopper”‘s Bradley Riches and more stars to be announced!

You and I arrives at 54 Below fresh from an acclaimed concert production in London. In 2023, an album of the songs was released on all major music platforms, featuring hits such as “Blink of an Eye” and “Freeze the Frame.”

Directed and produced by Taylor Jay for Taylor Jay Productions.

Musical direction by Benjamin Ward.

Featuring Jacob Fowler, Mason Olshavsky, Bradley Riches, and more stars to be announced!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UTE LEMPER SINGS KURT WEILL – JANUARY 23 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand, 54 Below presents renowned international chanteuse and star of Broadway’s Chicago, Ute Lemper with her new show honoring Kurt Weill. Ute celebrates the 125th anniversary of the birth of the great composer. She takes us back to her roots in Berlin and her internationally acclaimed groundbreaking recordings from the mid eighties.

Join us for an exquisite musical journey through Weill’s life, the Berlin years, the years in exile in Paris, and the glorious American compositions. Ute is the definitive artist interpreting Kurt Weill’s songbook in the most authentic and unique way. Ute Lemper is internationally known for her interpretations of Kurt Weill’s songs from the German, French, and American chapters of his compositions. With critical acclaim and wide renown as one of Weill’s foremost musical interpreters, Ute continues to be an ambassador to this music and this very unique composer. A dedicated storyteller and historian, Ute takes you on a journey through Kurt Weill’s life – through the painful and glorious times he experienced as a composer and into his life as a Jewish man in a world that confronted him with the most difficult of challenges.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! SHOULD I FEEL, BY DEAN TYLER K – JANUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Moving into a college dorm can be very exciting… that is, until you find out your roommate is your polar opposite. Chad, a confident queer, meets his new roommate, Sean, a conservative hermit. With the help, or possible detriment of their inner voices, will they be able to make the arrangement work?

Filled with laughter, struggle, and hard-hitting questions, Should I Feel is a new, original musical with book, music, and lyrics by Dean Tyler K, most well known for his 2022 BroadwayWorld Award nominated original musical Alone at 54 Below, his 2023 one-man play Welcome to Chaos with NY Theatre Festival, and his continuous belief in the importance of original theatre. Join us at 54 Below for a concert premiere performance of a fresh queer story!

Featuring Will Dusek, Anabelle June, Isa Peña, Hunter Quinn, Bryan George Rowell, and Tiffany Heather Samantha (Ryan Stutz).

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEE ROY REAMS: ME & BETTY (AKA LAUREN BACALL) – JANUARY 24 & 25 AT 7PM

The performance on Jan 25 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams premieres his brand new show, Me & Betty (AKA Lauren Bacall)!

Join us as Lee Roy reminisces with stories and songs about his up-close-and-personal relationship with the legendary star Lauren Bacall. He knew, worked with, and loved Lauren Bacall… but when they were alone, she was Betty Joan Perske from the Bronx! Book now for the inside scoop!

The Tony Award-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria, and The Producers. Now join us for Lee Roy’s newest evening of unforgettable stories and songs!

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FEMALE GAYS: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF QUEER WOMEN – JANUARY 24 AT 9:30PM

Join Outside the Lines in a tribute to your favorite queer female artists. From the Indigo Girls to MUNA to Reneé Rapp, we’re throwing the male gaze out the window and embracing The Female Gays. Produced by Outside the Lines (a company operated by Emma Cavage, Grace Goble, Jenna Giordano, and McKayla Witt), this evening will consist of music written by and for queer women. Featuring some of your favorite songs like “Silk Chiffon,” “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Pretty Girls,” it’s a Femininomenon at 54 Below.

Directed by Emma Cavage, with music direction by Scott Yezzi.

Featuring Giuliana Augello, Becca Carter Freeman, Jenna Giordano, Grace Goble, Livvie Goble, Julia Ty Goldberg, Amanda Rose Gross, Audrey Hare, Candice Hatakeyama, Emma Mineo, Ren Parker, Erin Rosenfeld, Grace Rundberg, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Cat Barker on bass, Abby Gross on drums, Charlotte Weinman on guitar, and Scott Yezzi on piano.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH MARTI CUMMINGS – JANUARY 26 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Gem Annai, Castrata, and Bootsie Lefaris.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – JANUARY 26 AT 7PM

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

Starring special guest Megan Masako Haley, Javier Ignacio, Ramona Mallory, Lucia Spina and more stars to be announced!

Featuring Rob Maitner, Marquee Five, and Lauren Maria Medina.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TOMMIE WOFFORD: THE BARD, FEAT. GABRIELLA PIZZOLO & MORE! – JANUARY 26 AT 9:30PM

Join Tommie Wofford at 54 Below as he premieres his concept album simply titled, The Bard.

Tommie Wofford’s The Bard is a nuanced narrative of one’s journey dealing with society’s expectations, internal changes, and the pressures we often self impose. The Bard touches on topics such as religious trauma, grief, and mental health, allowing Wofford’s artistry to be the backdrop of his self-discovery and spiritual growth. The Bard, a title built heavily around the idea of embracing one’s self identity, seeks to engage the audience with a multi perspective view of our development as individuals, taking a deeper look at our journey through life and how it contributes to who’ve we become, or rather, who we’re becoming.

This 10 track concept album serves as Wofford’s debut release, a concise yet complete body of work which follows a myriad of cabaret performances and self produced full length shows. A side by side fellowship of remarkable artists, whose work ranges across both professional and collegiate theater landscapes, these vocalists express their light by bringing Wofford’s edgy and progressive, yet hymn-like songs to life. The Bard, a deeply thoughtful and emotionally charged piece, brings self awareness and visual performance together in a powerful evening not to be missed.

Co-produced and directed by Jamiel T. Burkhart.

Featuring Nicholas Barrón, Faye Bean, Jeffrey Cornelius, Quinn Dembecki, Akshara Gunda, Tori Jade Lopez, Jai McAllister, Alessandro Mejia, Armani Moon, Mason Olshavsky, Gabriella Pizzolo, Indya Skye, Ava Diane Tyson, Oscar Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS “WHAT ELSE IS IN YOUR BOOK?” – JANUARY 27 AT 7PM

Join us for a night of 54 Sings “What Else Is In Your Book?”. For one night only, this incredibly talented cast performs songs on the spot from their audition book as if they were right in the audition room. The show will feature many up and coming Broadway performers, as well as some Off-Broadway and TikTok stars! You can expect to hear some of the greatest Broadway songs from Next To Normal, The Bridges of Madison County, and The Last Five Years, as well as many other pop and jazz songs that may be asked of performers to sing in the room. Come out and see these rising stars share their incredible talents in a surprise-filled evening. Is every song in your book ready to go if casting wants to hear something else? We will find out if these stars have what it takes. You don’t want to miss it!

Produced and hosted by Colin O’Connor.

Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Timothy Adams Jr., Senzel Ahmady, Rocky Anicette, Cat Boynton, Juliana Castillo, Melina Cruz, Luke Di Liddo, Camille Foisie, Madelyn Fox, Juliana Fuentes Peña, Savanna La Selva, Cece Labowe, Kelsey LeVie, Andrea Mongil Garcia, Gabriel Omlor, Cullen Parrish, Mia Pelosi, Dylan Rose Smith, and Alyssa Wray.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF BROADWAY PUPPETRY – JANUARY 27 AT 9:30PM

Calling all the lovers, the dreamers, and YOU! From Mushnik’s Flower Shop on Skid Row to the Pridelands, puppetry plays an integral part of the magic we love on Broadway. In this show at 54 Below, your favorite puppeteers will go above the frame and sing their favorite Broadway songs…with no strings attached! Bringing your own puppet is not required, but highly recommended for maximum fun. Featuring selections from Little Shop of Horrors, Disney’s The Lion King, Shrek the Musical, and more.

Produced by Julia Schemmer.

Show direction by Peter Charney.

Puppet direction by Jake Bazel.

Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Jennifer Barnhart, Haven Burton, Kate Gaynor, Richard Michael Gomez, Leah Hofmann, Caroline Kane, Gavin Kline, Weston Chandler Long, Rick Lyon, Noel MacNeal, Ezekiel McCall, Denny Paschall, Conor Tague, Sonya Venugopal, and Teddy Yudain.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE HISTORY OF INTO THE WOODS – JANUARY 28 AT 7PM

Jarrett Winters Morley is proud to bring their celebration of the Tony Award winning Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical, The History of Into The Woods to 54 Below! Directed and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley, The History of Into The Woods gives us a behind the scenes look at the show’s conception, process, and eventual production in an unprecedented history-filled concert. Featuring songs such as “Last Midnight,” “Stay With Me,” and “Giants In The Sky,” The History of Into The Woods is a show as you’ve never seen one before. Join us for a deep dive into Into The Woods and the journey it took to be what it is today.

Produced, music directed, and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley.

Creative consultation by Kaitlyn Trusty.

Production supervision by Sarah Krempasky.

Joined by Brandon Fillette on synth & MainStage, Laura Hamel on drums, Jakob Messinetti on bass, and Aidan Wells on piano.

Featuring Jarrett Winters Morley, Jong Sang Rheu, Madison Stepnowski, Rachel Tata, Nico Ochoa, Bex Odoriso, Maxwell Swangel, Alexa Lowrey, Samantha Bagdon, Morgan Paige, Ruthie Sangster, and Emerson Hart.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! FRANKLIN RANKIN – JANUARY 28 AT 9:30PM

Meet Franklin Rankin, a multi-talented guitarist and songwriter behind the electrifying sounds of NYC’s music scene. From playing alongside the likes of Julius Rodriguez and Ben Platt to serenading audiences on the “Tonight Show’s” Battle of the Instant Songwriters, Franklin’s journey through music has been full of high points. With his EP Sports Fan and a slew of singles under his belt, Franklin has been prolific with his artistry. As the co-leader of the funk-pop band Big Stuff, Franklin has produced two albums reaching over a quarter of a million streams. He continues to expand his reach in the NYC music community, opening his home studio Rodeo Baby this spring.

Featuring Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander on vocals, Ele Howell on drums, Paul “PapaBear” Johnson on bass, Rebecca McCartney on vocals, Franklin Rankin on guitar/vocals, Jack Redsecker on keys, and more stars to be announced!

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TONY YAZBECK CELEBRATES TONY BENNETT: THE VERY THOUGHT OF YOU – JANUARY 29 & 30 AT 7PM

Join Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck as he reimagines the classic repertoire of the legendary Tony Bennett, one of the greatest interpreters of the American songbook. Broadway’s preeminent song and dance man, a true triple-threat, Tony Yazbeck will also feature some of his own classic Broadway favorites, and perhaps a few surprises, in this dazzling evening of song and dance.

A veteran of eleven Broadway shows, Tony made his Broadway debut at age 11 in Gypsy with Tyne Daly. He earned a Tony Award nomination for his virtuosic turn as Gabey in On The Town on Broadway. He most recently starred as Cary Grant in Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center Theatre. He can currently be seen on TV in Ryan Murphy’s “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” on FX and Hulu.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! FOXBRIER LANE – JANUARY 29 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Contains mature subject matter and strong language.

Join us at 54 Below for a reading of a heart-wrenching and hopeful new musical, Foxbrier Lane. Written by Pace graduates Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz and Aitan Shachar, Foxbrier Lane rips open the wounds of a family ravaged by addiction. Following its wildly successful premiere in Maryland, 54 Below is thrilled to bring this new piece to New York audiences. Fueled by a raw, visceral folk/rock score, Foxbrier Lane is a heart-wrenching exploration of family, loss, grief, and the enduring power of hope.

This concert will be produced and music directed by Helen Hayes recommended music director Rachel Sandler and writers Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz and Aitan Shachar.

Featuring Michael Andreaus, Hannah Brudnock, Emma Busse, Gerard Canonico, Will Cobb, Kannon Gowen, Ken Jennings, Brian Charles Johnson, MK McDonald, Grace Rundberg, and Fredi Walker-Browne.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PACE MUSICAL THEATER CLASS OF 2027: ALMOST BEST MUSICAL – JANUARY 30 AT 9:30PM

The Pace Musical Theater Class of 2027 is excited to bring Almost Best Musical to the 54 Below stage! Directed and produced by Kyle Geriak, this night will be a celebration of Broadway’s greatest hits from shows that were nominated for–but did not win–the Tony Award for Best Musical. Get ready to hear songs from all your favorite 21st century shows like Wicked, Mean Girls, Disney’s Newsies, and more! Pace Musical Theater is the Musical Theater program at Pace University right here in NYC. This second year collegiate ensemble is filled with both NYC Theatrical veterans and first time city goers, who’re all training to get their BFA in Musical Theater and pursue their dreams of being working performers in the industry. Join us for a night that is sure to be an awards show of its own!

Featuring Nyx Berry, Sophia Bonasso, Jadan Brioso, Meilani Cisneros, Denver Dickenson Jr., Erin Rose Doyle, Zaheerah Duncan, Heather Falk, Carly Gendell, Gracie Greenberg, Cory Hammond, Kahlil Harvey, Hope Hill, Gianna Joyce, Joseph Keegan, Harry Lawler, Austin Lofquist, Ella Mardirossian, Alex Massarotti, Emile Miranda, Alessandro Mejia, Najm Muhammad, Morgan Robbins, Jonah Ruderman, Selah Simmons, Reese Spencer, Theo Twilleager, Steven Van Dao, Evan Vistoso, and Carson Worthy.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KERRY ELLIS: A BROADWAY AND WEST END SENSATION – JANUARY 31 & FEBRUARY 1 AT 7PM

Join West End and Broadway star Kerry Ellis as she makes her highly anticipated debut at 54 Below in New York City. Ellis is known for her stunning performances in iconic roles such as Elphaba in Wicked, Meat in We Will Rock You, Fantine in Les Mis… and the list goes on. Now Ellis brings her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to this intimate venue for the very first time.

In this unforgettable evening, Ellis will take you on a musical journey through the songs that have defined her extraordinary career, from West End classics to Broadway hits. Having performed alongside legendary Queen guitarist Brian May, she will also showcase selections from their celebrated collaborations, offering fans a taste of rock, theatre, and everything in between. Don’t miss this chance to experience one of the most captivating voices of a generation up close and personal!

$78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $133.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEXTGEN REWIND: ALUMNI IN CONCERT – JANUARY 31 AT 9:30PM

Join us as NexGen alumni return to the stage in roles they played way back when! NexGen Youth Theatre, an educational organization, produces two MainStage musicals in various Off-Broadway theaters around Manhattan a year. NexGen students have gone on to be accepted into top musical theatre programs, schools, and booked professional roles on stage and screen. NexGen’s Off-Broadway MainStage series has produced musicals for over seven years, including Rent, A Chorus Line, Spring Awakening, Cabaret, Into the Woods, The Prom, Company, Carrie, and Zombie Prom. The evening will include powerhouse numbers and highlights from these iconic musicals, with previous students returning again to their favorite roles.

Featuring Theodosia Arcidiacono, Shira Bouskila, Hero Cordileone, Olivia Hadad, Annelise Laakko, Dagmar Marshall-Michelson, Annalys Ramirez, Clara Jeanne Reed, Camila Serrano, Skivon, and Reilly Sylvester.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

HIGH SPIRITS: THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT OF AN IMPROBABLE MUSICAL COMEDY January 6 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

THE BEST OF ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY January 10 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

TWO BY TWO: A CELEBRATION OF THE DYNAMIC DUOS OF BROADWAY January 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 SINGS 1989 (TAYLOR’S VERSION) January 15 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

HEART & MUSIC: SONGS FROM RISING QUEER COMPOSERS January 16 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

ARI AXELROD’S A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY ALBUM RELEASE SHOW January 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

NEW MUSICAL! SHOULD I FEEL, BY DEAN TYLER K January 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

LEE ROY REAMS: ME & BETTY (AKA LAUREN BACALL) January 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

NEW MUSICAL! FOXBRIER LANE January 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)