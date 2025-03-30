Denis Arndt Passes Away at 86

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Denis Ardnt, who received a Tony nomination for his role in Heisenberg on Broadway, has passed away at the age of 86. He made his Broadway debut in the Tony nominated role at 77.

Ardnt got his start in acting in 1990, when he appeared in the show L.A. Law. The show was produced and written by David E. Kelley, who would later hire Ardnt to be in many more of his projects. Ardnt's other TV credits include shows like Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, Ally McBeal, The Practice, Boston Public, Boston Legal and Mr. Mercedes.

In Simon Stephens' Heisenberg, he played Alex Priest, who was an Irish butcher. The play was debuted at the Manhattan Theatre Club in 2015 before moving to the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. He acted opposite Mary-Louise Parker in the two person play.

For his work as a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, Arndt recieved two Purple Hearts and a Commendation Medal. Before beginning his career in acting began, he also flew helicopters in Alaska. He then moved to Seatlle, which is also where he was born in 1939.

Denis Ardnt is survived by his wife Magee, his children Scott, Tammy, Lauie, Kirsten, Bryce, McKenna, and Tenner, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski