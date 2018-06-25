Denis Arndt Replaces Tom Skerritt in Company of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Tony Award nominee Denis Arndt (Heisenberg) has joined the company of the Broadway production of Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, Straight White Mendirected by Anna D. Shapiro. Mr. Arndt will perform the role of Ed, replacing Tom Skerritt, who has departed the production for personal reasons.

The production also features Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, and Paul Schneider. Ms. Bornstein, Mr. Charles, Mr. Defoe, Mr. Hammer and Mr. Schneider are all making their Broadway debuts with this production.

With Straight White Men, playwright Young Jean Lee will become the first Asian-American female playwright to be produced on Broadway. Anna D. Shapiro will be making her Second Stage directorial debut with this production. The Artistic Director of Steppenwolf Theatre, Ms. Shapiro won a Tony Award for her direction of August: Osage County in 2008.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN will begin previews at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018. Opening night for Straight White Men is Monday, July 23.

Denis Arndt received a 2017 Tony nomination for Best Lead Actor in Play for his portrayal of Alex Priest in Simon Stephen's Heisenberg (MTC). New York: The Ballad of Soapy Smith, Richard II (Public Theatre). His many regional credits include productions at The Geffen Playhouse, Seattle Rep, Arizona Theatre Company, Alley Theatre, A Contemporary Theatre, The Studio Theatre, Artists Repertory, Kansas City Rep, Mark Taper Forum, Intiman, Arena Stage, Goodman Theatre. At Oregon Shakespeare Festival he performed title roles in King Lear, Titus Andronicus, Brand, The Father, and Coriolanus as well as leading roles in The Tempest, The Dance of Death, The Devil's Disciple, A Moon for the Misbegotten, Long Day's Journey into Night, Wild Oats, Othello, The Entertainer. TV and film credits include Basic Instinct, Distant Thunder, Metro, Dolphin Tale 2, Bandidas, Sniper 3, Anacondas, S.W.A.T., Undisputed, How To Make An American Quilt, Firebeetle, Serious Money, "Mr. Mercedes," "The Good Fight," "Grey's Anatomy," "Supernatural," Boston Legal," "24," "The Practice," "CSI."

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by M.L. Dogg, choreography by Faye Driscoll and casting by Telsey + Company.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN is currently available as part of a 6-show package for $395. To purchase or for more information, visit 2ST.com or call Second Stage Subscriber Services at 212-246-4422.

A limited number of 30 under 30 tickets are also available via telechargeoffers.com using code 30UNDER30 for people ages 30 and under with proper identification.

This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You