Denee Benton Will Reprise Role of Cinderella in INTO THE WOODS on Broadway

Denee Benton is returning to the woods! Benton, who starred as Cinderella in the off-Broadway run of Into the Woods at City Center earlier this year, will reprise her role in the Broadway run of the production next month.

She will begin performances at the St. James Theatre on November 21 and continue through December 24.

As previously announced, Into the Woods has extended for the final time, by popular demand, through January 8, 2023.

Denee Benton made her Broadway debut opposite Josh Groban, in the musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at the Imperial Theatre. She then went on to play Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway. She also starred as "Nabulungi" in the West End and US National Tour of The Book of Mormon.

TV credits include Lifetime Network's Unreal. Her regional credits include Annie, Sunset Boulevard, and Fiddler On The Roof at Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. Benton can also be seen in Season 2 of Lifetime's hit television series, "UnREAL" as Ruby. She is a 2014 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and currently resides in New York.

The company for Into the Woods includes Patina Miller and Montego Glover sharing the role of The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry returns as Rapunzel's Prince (beginning on November 24), Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.

Patina Miller will be The Witch for performances on Fridays through Sundays, and Montego Glover will take over the role Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina will continue with the production.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. and Cody Renard Richard serves as Production Stage Manager.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.