Deborah Cox, Peppermint, Cheyenne Jackson & More Join Center Theatre Group's 2023 Gala

Additional performers have joined the lineup for the 2023 Gala, "Light Up Los Angeles," which is planned for April 15, 2023 at The Music Center. Deborah Cox, Carmen Cusack, Peppermint, Cheyenne Jackson, and George Salazar will join special guests in celebrating Center Theatre Group and Los Angeles including Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, Rachel Bloom, Culture Clash, Joey and Faith Soloway, and Kristina Wong. Heidi Lawden will DJ the after party on the Jerry Moss Plaza.

Honorary co-chairs include Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance, Anna Camp, Adam Rothenberg, and Cecily Strong. Tickets for this one-night-only benefit performance begin at $250. Gala dinner tickets begin at $3,000. Both can be purchased at centertheatregroup.org/gala.

As Center Theatre Group's largest annual fundraiser, proceeds from the event will help the theatre company further its mission to serve the diverse audiences of Los Angeles by producing and presenting world-class theatre, by nurturing rising artists, and by attracting new audiences. This year's gala paddle raise will highlight and raise critical funds to support Center Theatre Group's Education & Community Partnerships Programs that reach thousands of Angelenos each year.

"Center Theatre Group has created a shining night filled with stars who have played our stages this season and past ones, and we look forward to having them return to help raise critical funds" said Center Theatre Group Director of Institutional Advancement Sarah Sullivan. "The annual gala is a moment for our community of donors and friends to come together and celebrate the vital role of theatre in our lives and in our city, and we're very grateful to everyone who has generously supported this event."

The evening will begin with cocktails and dinner in Eva & Marc Stern Grand Hall in the historic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, followed by a special intimate production featuring celebrity musical performances at the Mark Taper Forum-Center Theatre Group's home for timeless plays, cutting-edge premieres, and provocative and lively stories. The night caps off with a festive after party that brings the community together with dancing and drinks, hosted by Peppermint and DJ Heidi Lawden on Jerry Moss Plaza under the stars.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the four Associate Artistic Directors, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller and Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions, and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.