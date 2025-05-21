David Josefsberg, Nathaniel Hackmann, and More Join BACK TO THE FUTURE Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North American Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, now heading into its second year on the road, will welcome former Broadway cast members David Josefsberg and Nathaniel Hackmann as Doc Brown and Biff Tannen, respectively, beginning June 4 in Hartford, CT. David Josefsberg performed on Broadway as Principal Strickland and a Doc Brown understudy. Nathaniel Hackmann originated the role of Biff Tannen on Broadway. Additional new cast members include Sophia Yacap as Jennifer Parker, Zachary Bigelow and Giovanna Martinez as ensemble, and Steven Eckloff as a swing.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is currently on tour across North America with announced destinations listed through summer 2026 at BackToTheFutureMusical.com.

As of June 4, the tour will feature David Josefsberg as Doc Brown, Lucas Hallauer as Marty McFly, Mike Bindeman as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen, and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland. Rounding out the company are Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Zachary Bigelow, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Steven Eckloff, Laura Sky Herman, Ben Lanham, Giovanna Martinez, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Fisher Lane Stewart, Ross Thompson, and Sophia Yacap.

The nostalgia-rich Broadway production played an 18-month run at the Winter Garden from August 3, 2023, through January 5, 2025. That production is moving to Hamburg, Germany starting March 2026 for an open-ended run with more territories to be announced soon. Now in its fourth-year captivating audiences in London's West End, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical recently launched a successful production in Tokyo. It is set to premiere in Sydney on September 26, 2025, and will debut aboard Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, in August 2025.

The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opened in London on September 13, 2021, has been seen by more than 1,800,000 people to date, and broken multiple Adelphi Theatre box office records. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020.

The hit Broadway and West End show based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film brings the cinematic classic to the stage. Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

Biographies

David Josefsberg (Doc Brown). BTTF, Spamalot, Beetlejuice, The Prom, Waitress, An Act of God, Honeymoon in Vegas, Motown, Wedding Singer, Les Miserables, Grease. Other favorites: Altar Boyz (Original) TV: The Mork and Mindy Story (The Fonz). Love to Lizzie, Cooper, Ben, Mom and Dad. Thanks to Stewart Talent. Instagram/Tiktok @Davidsjosefsberg For health and wellness check out: broadwaybreathwork.com

Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen) created Biff in BTTF on Broadway. Other Broadway, International & Tours: Jean Valjean & Javert - Les Misérables. Youtube-BBC Proms- Oklahoma! & On The Town. Gaston & Beast - Disney's Beauty… Beast, most of Menken's, Wildhorn's & Sondheim's antagonists. Recordings: Paint Your Wagon, Oklahoma!, & Carousel available on Apple Music & Spotify. TV- Law & Order: Organized Crime. Master of Music: Vocal Performance - CMU. Love to A & PP! Instagram - @n8hackmann

Zachary Bigelow (3D, Ensemble, u/s Biff Tannen). Tour: Anastasia (Ensemble, u/s Dmitry, Siegfried), Something Rotten! (Ensemble, u/s Shakespeare). Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, KC Starlight, Flat Rock Playhouse. BFA Musical Theatre, Shenandoah Conservatory. Endless love to my family, friends and Mikey at The Collective Talent Agency. @zacharybigelow1

STEVEN ECKLOFF (Swing, u/s Marty McFly, u/s Strickland/Lou Carruthers/Mayor Red Thomas/Sam Baines) is thrilled to make his National Tour debut with Back To The Future! A huge thanks to David and the Henderson Hogan team as well as Mom, Dad, Amelia, and Aaron for all their support. @steven.eckloff

GIOVANNA MARTINEZ (Betty, Ensemble, u/s Jennifer Parker) is thrilled to be making her National Tour debut with Back to the Future! Endless thanks to TRC Casting, the BTTF team, Thruline team, and her loving family for their endless support. This one's for the dreamers! @giovannammartinez

Sophia Yacap (Jennifer Parker, Ensemble). Most recent credits include the Metropolitan Opera's production of Ainadamar & the National Tour of On Your Feet!. Especially grateful for my family and loved ones, thank you for encouraging me to live out my dreams! IG: @sophia_yacap