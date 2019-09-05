David Josefsberg Joins the Cast of BEETLEJUICE as Adam Maitland This Month

Click Here for More Articles on BEETLEJUICE

David Josefsberg is joining the cast of Beetlejuice! Josefsberg takes over the role of Adam Maitland beginning Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He takes over for Rob McClure, who plays his final performance on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Josefsberg joins original cast members Alex Brightman as 'Beetlejuice,' Sophia Anne Caruso as 'Lydia,' Kerry Butler as 'Barbara,' Adam Dannheisser as 'Charles,' and Leslie Kritzer as 'Delia' in the hit Broadway musical comedy, currently playing at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

David Josefsberg's Broadway credits include The Prom, Waitress, Act of God, Honeymoon in Vegas, Motown, The Wedding Singer, Les Miserables and Grease. David's Off-Broadway credits include Altar Boyz (Drama League Nom) and Rated P. Favorite TV credits include Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli in "The Mork and Mindy Story."

BEETLEJUICE opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway), and the critics are raving about the ghost with the most!

BEETLEJUICE has won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design, Sophia Anne Caruso has won the Theatre World Award for her performance as Lydia, and the new irreverent musical comedy was nominated for eight Tony Awards including BEST NEW MUSICAL.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect, a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King, music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul, and choreography by Connor Gallagher.





