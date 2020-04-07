David Henry Hwang Joins #WashTheHate Against Anti-Asian Bigotry
Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang (Soft Power, M. Butterfly) has joined the #WashTheHate campaign. See his video message below!
As more cases of the virus are confirmed across the United States, uncertainty and fear are breeding acts of discrimination and violence against Asian Americans, with incidents of unprovoked assaults, harassment and xenophobia being reported at an increasingly alarming rate.
To help combat the rising tide of hatred, Asian American artists, leaders and influencers have teamed up with IW Group to launch #WashTheHate, a social media campaign designed to raise awareness about anti-Asian bigotry amid the viral outbreak.
The campaign kicked off Wednesday, March 18 with a series of videos posted to various social media platforms. The clips feature participants washing their hands while sharing a personal story about how the virus has impacted their lives.
He joins other Asian American voices taking part in #WashTheHate including actress Celia Au (Wu Assassins), who shared the now-viral video of an Asian man being harassed on the NYC subway and sprayed with air freshener, Boba Guys co-founder Andrew Chau, who recently addressed Congress on the impact of the virus on small businesses, actor Osric Chau (Supernatural), Tik Tok influencers Chris Kerr and Sharla May (OurFire), Opening Ceremony founder Carol Lim, actor Ludi Lin (Power Rangers, Aquaman), actor Tzi Ma (Mulan, Rush Hour), performance artist and LGBTQ activist Alok V Menon, musician AJ Rafael, and artist and music producer Shawn Wasabi.
As Asian Americans continue to face harassment and assault, here's my #WashTheHate video for #WorldHealthDay pic.twitter.com/bZ6N36lpAF- David Henry Hwang (@DavidHenryHwang) April 7, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)