David Henry Hwang Joins #WashTheHate Against Anti-Asian Bigotry

Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang (Soft Power, M. Butterfly) has joined the #WashTheHate campaign. See his video message below!



As more cases of the virus are confirmed across the United States, uncertainty and fear are breeding acts of discrimination and violence against Asian Americans, with incidents of unprovoked assaults, harassment and xenophobia being reported at an increasingly alarming rate.

To help combat the rising tide of hatred, Asian American artists, leaders and influencers have teamed up with IW Group to launch #WashTheHate, a social media campaign designed to raise awareness about anti-Asian bigotry amid the viral outbreak.

The campaign kicked off Wednesday, March 18 with a series of videos posted to various social media platforms. The clips feature participants washing their hands while sharing a personal story about how the virus has impacted their lives.

He joins other Asian American voices taking part in #WashTheHate including actress Celia Au (Wu Assassins), who shared the now-viral video of an Asian man being harassed on the NYC subway and sprayed with air freshener, Boba Guys co-founder Andrew Chau, who recently addressed Congress on the impact of the virus on small businesses, actor Osric Chau (Supernatural), Tik Tok influencers Chris Kerr and Sharla May (OurFire), Opening Ceremony founder Carol Lim, actor Ludi Lin (Power Rangers, Aquaman), actor Tzi Ma (Mulan, Rush Hour), performance artist and LGBTQ activist Alok V Menon, musician AJ Rafael, and artist and music producer Shawn Wasabi.





