David Byrne, Pearl Jam, Yoko Ono and More Contribute to Compilation for Voting Rights Lab

Today, the second edition of Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, a compilation made up entirely of previously unreleased recordings from some of the most important names in music today, has been announced. The collection will be available for only 24 hours, exclusively via Bandcamp, starting at 12:01am this Friday, October 2 as part of their Bandcamp Fridays initiative.

100% of the net proceeds from the album's sales will go to Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization that brings state advocacy, policy, and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights. Voting Rights Lab works in partnership with organizations across the country to secure, protect, and defend the voting rights of all Americans.

The second edition of the compilation follows the original version released last month in support of Fair Fight and Color of Change. After raising over a quarter of a million dollars for those initiatives, the compilation's organizers -- author Dave Eggers, along with artist managers Jordan Kurland and Darius Zelkha (Brilliant Corners Artist Management), Christian Stavros (Little Operation Management), and Barsuk Records label head Josh Rosenfeld -- were inspired to to create another. When they reached out to artists to participate, the response, and support, was overwhelming; as such, the resulting collection is, once again, an eclectic group of incredible musicians from many genres coming together to support a common cause at a time when voter advocacy is needed most.

GMTATCOAD Volume Two, like its predecessor, features never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos. Pearl Jam, who recently launched their "PJ Votes 2020" initiative to increase voter turnout, contributed a brand new studio recording to the collection. The comp also features David Byrne's demo for the Joan of Arc: Into The Musical musical; an unearthed recording from the late John Prine; a Postal Service live recording from their lauded 2013 reunion tour; Mark Ronson and Isley Juber's Bond Theme submission; and more. Like Volume One, the compilation also features incredible covers, with both Yola and Feist taking on Nina Simone songs; Yeah Yeah Yeahs covering Atlas Sound; Phoenix covering Whitney; and more.

In addition to the above, artists on Volume 2 include Sturgill Simpson, The Gossip, Little Dragon, Bright Eyes, Perfume Genius, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Chicano Batman, Black Pumas, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Arcade Fire, Yoko Ono PLASTIC ONO BAND, Faye Webster, Nilüfer Yanya, Jenny Lewis, Tenacious D, Jack Johnson, The War On Drugs, Fleet Foxes, Charly Bliss, Girlpool, MUNA, Flume and Toro Y Moi, Matt and Kim, Mexican Institute of Sound, Nick Hakim, and many, many more. The track list with full details is below.

Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy Volume 2 is the fourth fund-raising project around a presidential election spearheaded by Eggers and Kurland; their other initiatives have included the much-loved projects 30 Songs, 30 Days (2016), 90 Days, 90 Reasons (2012), and The Future Dictionary of America (2004).

Says Eggers, "When over $250,000 was raised for the first compilation -- in one day -- we were floored and it spurred us to do another. We thought we'd get twenty musicians, tops, for this second one, but in about ten days, 77 bands and singers came through. It was a flood. Every day, the urgency of this election becomes clearer, so we're trying to send as much money into voter access as we can. The compilation is a bit of concentrated hope."

Says Kurland, "We could have included 200 artists, that's how united the music community is around the fight for voting rights. We are so inspired to have this incredible collection of artists in an effort to raise money in support of the important work that Voting Rights Lab is doing."

Additionally, a special, limited edition signed poster by iconic filmmaker Sofia Coppola will be sold to benefit Voting Rights Lab as well. Click HERE to purchase it.

Track list:

1. David Byrne - People Tell Me

2. Pearl Jam - Get It Back

3. Little Dragon - Night Shift

4. The Postal Service - We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)

5. Cold War Kids - Almost A Crime

6. Black Pumas - Colors (Live)

7. Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber - No Time To Die (Bond Demo)

8. Guided By Voices - Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)

9. Phoenix - No Woman (Whitney Cover)

10. Yola - To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)

11. Ciggy Black - Flypaper

12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne - This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]

13. Nilüfer Yanya - Day 7.5093

14. Hippo Campus - No Poms (Live From First Ave)

15. Yoko Ono PLASTIC ONO BAND - There's No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)

16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)

17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers - Keep On Praying

18. Perfume Genius - Jory (Demo)

19. Feist - Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)

20. Jack Johnson - My Mind's For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)

21. Phantogram - You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)

22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown - We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)

23. Tenacious D - Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)

24. Alex Ebert - No Jokes Left

25. John Prine - Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale

26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé - America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

27. Jenny Lewis - Callaloo

28. NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala - Dislocate

29. !!! - Feels Good

30. PUP - Edmonton

31. Beach Bunny - Dream Boy (Live)

32. Madi Diaz - Home On The Range

33. Sturgill Simpson - All Around You - Live From The Ryman - 100% Grass Fed

34. Shakey Graves - Good Listener

35. Bob Mould Band - In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)

36. Andrew Bird - Tables and Chairs

37. Caleb Giles - Focus

38. The Marías - Hold It Together (Demo)

39. The War On Drugs - Eyes To The Wind (Live)

40. Aimee Mann - Batten Down

41. Chicano Batman - Invisible People (Live)

42. Buzzy Lee - Cinderblock

43. Fleet Foxes - Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)

44. Charly Bliss - Ohio (Demo)

45. The Gossip - Room For You (Demo)

46. KHEMIST - 40oz of Freedom

47. The Dip - Friday Mixer

48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell - Wish In Vain

49. Margo Price - Devil's In The Details

50. My Morning Jacket - Big Decisions (Jim's Demo)

51. Old 97's - Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)

52. Colin Meloy - Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

53. Matt and Kim - Let's Go (Acoustic)

54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois - Don't FOKN Worry

55. Wolf Parade - ATA

56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) - Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)

57. Stone Gossard - Near

58. Dan Deacon - Rally Banner

59. Girlpool - Babygirl and Mental

60. Calexico - All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)

61. MUNA - Walk On Water (Toyin's Song)

62. Nada Surf - Stories Going 'Round

63. Surfer Blood - New Direction

64. illuminati hotties - content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)

65. Mexican Institute Of Sound - La Cura

66. Marginal Prophets - What The Man Don't Know (Won't Hurt Him)

67. MICHELLE - Sunrise (Remix)

68. Whitney - Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)

69. Bright Eyes - Pan and Broom (Demo)

70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)

71. Bedouine - Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)

72. RHYE - Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)

73. Faye Webster - Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)

74. Deaf Charlie - Something Real

75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down - Chosen

76. Nick Hakim - QADIR - Extended

77. Flume x Toro y Moi - The Difference (slowboi version)

