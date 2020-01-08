Dave Stryker Quartet Featuring Warren Wolf to Appear at The Jazz Standard
Dave Stryker Quartet featuring Warren Wolf will appear at The Jazz Standard.
In 2013, Dave Stryker hit on an album concept based on instrumental interpretations of classic r&b and pop tunes from his high school years in Omaha, Nebraska. The album, entitled Eight Track, proved to be a career breakthrough for the guitarist some three decades after his entry into bigtime jazz as a sideman with organist Jack McDuff. The radio and sales reaction to the first Eight Track CD led to two further volumes - and the result, says Stryker, has been "not only fun, but musically rewarding. Playing these classic melodies from the '70s has been a great way to connect with people and bring more people to the music, whether they remember the songs or are just discovering them. I enjoy the challenge of finding my way into these tunes by putting my own stamp on them through the arrangements and playing." "Papa Was A Rolling Stone," "Pretzel Logic," "Too High," "This Guy's In Love With You" - any and all of these indelible songs could be part of the Stryker sets this week, with special guest Warren Wolf on vibes. Make your reservations now!
Music Charge: $30
Tickets & Info
Tickets: http://www.jazzstandard.com/?event=20200124
116 E 27th St.
New York, NY 10016
212-576-2232
1/24-1/26 Dave Stryker Quartet featuring Warren Wolf
Dave Stryker - guitar
Warren Wolf - vibraphone
Jared Gold - Hammond B3
McClenty Hunter - drums
