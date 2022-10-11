Darren Criss Will Kick Off Residency at Cafe Carlyle Next Month

Award-winning actor, singer, and songwriter Darren Criss will make his debut at Café Carlyle, November 29 - December 10. He will kick off the Christmas season in New York City with his new show, A Very Darren Crissmas: Live at Café Carlyle, eponymously named after his first-ever full-length project, A Very Darren Crissmas includes a wildly eclectic collection of songs from big band Christmas classics to novelty tunes to modern-day folk-pop ballads.

Made with Ron Fair, multi-Grammy® nominee and producer of numerous GRAMMY®-winning hits, A Very Darren Crissmas showcases his kaleidoscopic artistry and delivers both thrillingly unpredictable moments and a timeless sense of Christmas magic.

Darren Criss is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee. As the lead vocalist of Glee's Dalton Academy Warblers, Criss' first number, a cover version of "Teenage Dream", became the fastest-selling GLEE single, reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified gold in the US. The Warblers have sold over 1.3 million tracks, and the soundtrack album, Glee: The Music Presents the Warblers, peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200. He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2015 for writing the song "This Time" for the GLEE finale. He is also a co-founder of Elsie Fest, a music festival that features Broadway and pop music acts.



Criss made his Broadway debut, replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the role of J. Pierrepont Finch in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Criss later took on the role of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles.



Criss can most recently be seen in the Netflix series, Hollywood.