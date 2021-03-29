Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Darren Criss Announces New Single 'F*KN AROUND' Plus Exclusive Merch Bundles

The bundle also includes access to an exclusive Zoom he will be hosting!

Mar. 29, 2021  
Darren Criss will release 'F*KN AROUND' the first of a series of character-driven singles he will be releasing. This song will be available on April 9, 2021.

In addition to the song itself, Criss is releasing bundles with the CD, which include items like apparel, guitar picks, signed albums, and more.

The bundle also includes access to an exclusive Zoom he will be hosting for anyone who wants to hang out and learn more about the song's origin.

To purchase the CD, or a bundle, visit https://store.darrencriss.com/.

Darren Criss is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee.

Criss also appeared on Broadway as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles, in addition to How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.


