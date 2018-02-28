Dariush Kashani to Take Over the Role of Tewfiq in THE BAND'S VISIT, Tony Shaloub to Return for Select Performances in May

Click Here for More Articles on THE BAND'S VISIT

Producers announced today Obie Award Winner Dariush Kashani (Oslo) will join the best reviewed Broadway show of the season, THE BAND'S VISIT, as "Tewfiq" on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Tony Shalhoub will return from filming the second season of Amazon's Golden Globe-winning series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to play select performances beginning May 2018.

The "Tewfiq" performance schedule for May will be posted at TheBandsVisitMusical.com.

Dariush Kashani's Broadway theater credits include the Tony Award-winning Best Play Oslo, for which he and his fellow actors won an Obie Award for Outstanding Cast. Mr. Kashani's other New York Theater credits include The Invisible Hand (NYTW), The Happiest Song Plays Last (Second Stage), Homebody/Kabul (Mark Taper / BAM / NYTW), and East is East (MTC). Film credits include Eagle Eye, with television credits that include "Dietland," "Madam Secretary," "NCIS: LA," "Medium," "NCIS," "Ghost Whisperer," "CSI," "Lost," "24," "Without a Trace," and "Law & Order."

THE BAND'S VISIT opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Thursday, November 9, 2017, featuring music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The Band's Visit landed on more BEST OF 2017 lists than any show this year including being honored by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Time Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, New York Magazine, Deadline, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Time Out New York, New York Observer, NY1, Forbes, The Wrap, Broadway.com, TheaterMania .com, Buzzfeed, Thrillist, amNY, Newsday, The Daily Beast, The Huffington Post and Asbury Park Press.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT currently features Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Madison Micucci and James Rana. Musicians include Andrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and David Garo Yellin.

THE BAND'S VISIT world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company on December 8, 2016, where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice, playing its final performance on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

THE BAND'S VISIT won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; two Lucille Lortel Awards, for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical (Katrina Lenk); two Outer Critics Circle Awards, for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding Score (David Yazbek);two Obie Awards, for Musical Theater (David Yazbek & Itamar Moses), and Directing (David Cromer); three Drama Desk Awards, for Outstanding Director of a Musical (David Cromer), Outstanding Music (David Yazbek) and Outstanding Lyrics (David Yazbek); The Joe A. Callaway Award for outstanding direction (David Cromer); The Dramatists Guild's 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for David Yazbek's score; and Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award for Theatre Excellence (Katrina Lenk). THE BAND'S VISIT has broken the all-time box office record at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre twice.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'SVISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).

THE BAND'S VISIT is produced by Orin Wolf, StylesFour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove•REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, DeRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, HoriPro Inc., IPN, JAM Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon A Time Productions, Susan Rose and Paul Shiverick. The Executive Producer for THE BAND'S VISIT is Allan Williams.

Ticket Information

Tickets ($59 - $169, including the $2 facility fee) are on sale now at telecharge.com, 212.239.6200, or at the Barrymore Theatre box office (243 West 47th Street).For groups of 10 or more, please contact Broadway Inbound at broadwayinbound.com or 866.302.0995.

Performance Schedule

The performance schedule for THE BAND'S VISIT is: Tuesday - Thursday at 7pm; Friday & Saturday at 8pm; with matinees at 2pm on Wednesday & Saturday; Sunday at 3pm.

TheBandsVisitMusical.com

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Related Articles