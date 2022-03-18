Daniel Radcliffe Is Not Interested in Starring in a CURSED CHILD Film Adaption

Daniel Radcliffe has REVEALED that he is not interested in starring in a film adaption of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Radcliffe was asked if he was interested in returning to the role of Harry Potter in a film adaption of the new stage play that continues the story of the Harry Potter book series.

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," he said while in conversation about his new film, The Lost City.

"I'm never going to say never, but the "Star Wars" guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

Radcliffe played the role of Harry Potter for eight films over the course of 10 years. He returns to the stage later this year as Charley in New York Theatre Workshop's new production of Merrily We Roll Along.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The acclaimed play is now playing at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway.

Daniel Radcliffe's Broadway credits include The Lifespan of a Fact (2018), The Cripple of Inishman (2014), How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying (2011) and Equus (2008). Film credits include the title role in all of the Harry Potter films, The Woman in Black, December Boys, Kill Your Darlings, Victor Frankenstein, Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, and Tailor of Panama. Television includes My Boy Jack, Extra and David Copperfield. Radcliffe has also starred in the TBS anthology television series Miracle Workers.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski