Daniel J. Watts, Dawnn Lewis, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Myra Lucretia Taylor & More Join Adrienne Warren in TINA on Broadway

Additional casting has been announced for TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL on Broadway! Along with the previously announced Adrienne Warren in the title role, TINA will star Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances) (Broadway Debut), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Nine) as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth (School of Rock), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), Gerald Caesar (A Bronx Tale), Holli' Conway (Broadway Debut), Kayla Davion (King Kong), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Broadway Debut), Charlie Franklin (The Book of Mormon), Judith Franklin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Matthew Griffin (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (The Prom), David Jennings (Once On This Island), Ross Lekites (Frozen), Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting), Gloria Manning (Broadway Debut), Rob Marnell (Beautiful), Mehret Marsh (The Lion King), Jhardon DiShon Milton (A Bronx Tale), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon), Mars Rucker (Broadway Debut), Jessica Rush (Dear Evan Hansen), Allysa Shorte (Spongebob Squarepants), Carla Stewart (The Color Purple), Jayden Theophile (Broadway Debut), Antonio Watson (Broadway Debut) and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages).

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 7, 2019.

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London where it opened to five-star reviews and continues playing to sold out houses. The West End production is now booking through January 11, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and casting by Telsey + Company.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Producers of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL and Ghostlight Records released the Tina - The Tina Turner Musical cast album, featuring Adrienne Warren performing the iconic song "River Deep - Mountain High" on streaming platforms internationally. The cast album is now available digitally and the CD version will be available in the U.S. beginning Friday, September 6, 2019. Warren is featured on an accompanying music video of the single. Click here to download and stream the single and click here to watch the music video.

Tina Turner famously recorded "River Deep - Mountain High" in 1966, produced by Phil Spector as his groundbreaking masterpiece using his trademark Wall of Sound music technique. Turner would later recall, "I must have sung that 500,000 times. I was drenched with sweat. I had to take my shirt off and stand there in my bra to sing". George Harrison, who worked with Spector when he later produced Let It Be for the Beatles, would later call it 'a perfect record from start to finish'. The scene is reimagined in TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL as the pivotal moment when Tina Turner finds her voice as a solo artist.





