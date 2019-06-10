Daniel Dae Kim to Develop Carla Ching's FAST COMPANY for AMC

AMC is set to develop Carla Ching's play Fast Company as a dramedy from Daniel Dae Kim's production banner 3AD Media, according to Deadline.

Written by Ching based on her play, Fast Company tells the story of a legendary family of con artists whose complicated history has caused them to go their separate ways, but are forced back together when one of their cons goes sideways.

In the play, Blue is the daughter that's always been frozen out of THE FAMILY business of grifting. Stuck in college, Blue takes an advanced math class and discovers a new way to run a con using game theory. Standing between her and the life of crime she's always wanted are her skeptical brothers Francis, a magician and retired pickpocket, and H, a gambler on the run. Lording over all of them is their mother Mabel Kwan, the legendary grifter who shut Blue out, claiming she lacked 'the gift of the grift." When Blue manages to steal - and then lose - Action Comics # 1, the debut of Superman and the most valuable comic book of all time, one by one she's forced to bring her family into her scheme.

Ching will executive produces with 3AD's Kim and the company's head of development, Rina Brannen.

Ching wrote on Hulu's The First, Amazon's I Love Dick, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and USA's Graceland.

Read the original article on Deadline.





