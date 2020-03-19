Daniel Dae Kim Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Daniel Dae Kim, most recently seen on Broadway as the King in the Barlett Sher revival of The King and I, took to Instagram to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19.
See the video below:
Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I'll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.
A post shared by Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:34am PDT
Daniel Dae Kim is known for his roles as Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost, Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii Five-0, Gavin Park in Angel and Johnny Gat in the Saints Row series of video games. He also runs the production company 3AD, which is currently producing The Good Doctor television series.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
Join Our Hashtag Challenge #SocialDistancingMusicals!
From the mind of our theater critic Michael Dale, we present: Wave at Me, Kate, Inside Story, Nobody Goes, and more. Which #SocialDistancingMusicals c... (read more)
Max Brooks and Dad Mel Brooks Share Helpful Tips on Avoiding the Spread of COVID-19
Max Brooks, son of comedic legend Mel Brooks, posted a video on Twitter with his famous dad, warning about the potential dangers of spreading COVID-19... (read more)