Daniel Dae Kim Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Daniel Dae Kim, most recently seen on Broadway as the King in the Barlett Sher revival of The King and I, took to Instagram to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Daniel Dae Kim is known for his roles as Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost, Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii Five-0, Gavin Park in Angel and Johnny Gat in the Saints Row series of video games. He also runs the production company 3AD, which is currently producing The Good Doctor television series.





