Dances Patrelle presents The Yorkville Nutcracker from December 11-12, 2021 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, E. 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues, NYC.

Performances: Saturday 2pm and 7pm and Sunday at 12pm and 5pm. Tickets are $69 (extended family, group, student and senior discounts available) and will be available beginning November 1, 2021 at www.dancespatrelle.org, by phone at 212-772-4448, or in person at The Kaye Playhouse Box Office.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of The Yorkville Nutcracker, set in 1895, which includes lavish sets and costumes and takes the audience on a tour through Olde New York's most beloved landmarks, including a holiday party at Gracie Mansion, dancing at the Crystal Palace in the New York Botanical Garden, and skating in Central Park. The Yorkville Nutcracker provides an opportunity for young dancers to dance alongside professional artists. Courtesy of New York City Ballet, Abi Stafford will return as the Sugar Plum Fairy with Jared Angle as the Cavalier.

Dances Patrelle (dP) is a dynamic professional ballet company celebrating its 33rd season! dP presents two annual seasons in New York - the timeless holiday tradition, The Yorkville Nutcracker, and a spring repertory season featuring world premieres and classic Patrelle favorites. Mr. Patrelle's body of work includes over 50 original ballets choreographed for Dances Patrelle, and spans an incredibly wide range of styles, from his beloved American Songbook collection, to such contemporary classics as Madame X, Macbeth and Rhapsody in Blue. Heralded by Lynn Garafola in Dance Magazine as a choreographer with "a personal vision...classical because it is rooted in metaphor and symbolic language [and] populist because of its legibility and broad cultural resonance," Patrelle has also cultivated a long-time collaboration with composer Patrick Soluri, commissioning four original scores including 2009's Murder at the Masque for dP's 20th Anniversary. Known for attracting the great talent of each generation, Dances Patrelle is pleased to count ballet stars such as Marcelo Gomes, Jenifer Ringer, Donald Williams, Lourdes Lopez, and Cynthia Gregory among its dancers. For 33 seasons, Dances Patrelle has tapped into the human experience, connecting intimately with the audience and continuously reinventing dramatic dance. In 2013, the company was named the resident ballet company of the Kaatsbaan International Dance Center.

For more information, visit www.dancespatrelle.org.