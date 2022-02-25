Dance/NYC Announces 2022 Symposium Full Schedule

Dance/NYC has announced the full schedule for the 2022 Symposium, Life cycles. Livelihoods. Legacies. The Symposium will take place virtually from Thursday, March 17-Saturday, March 19, 2022.

This year's Symposium focuses on uncovering the generational continuum of lives in dance. Sessions explore career and life navigation, underscoring dance and artistic practice as core human needs while building understanding across generations of audiences and dance workers. This multi-day event invites participants to investigate topics of mentorship, advocacy, leadership, and equity, within an ethos of community care.

Senior Manager of Programming and Justice Initiatives and lead of the Symposium Programming Committee Candace Thompson-Zachery shared, "The 2022 theme calls forth a world where dance workers experience strong reciprocal relationships across generations and are supported in navigating various life cycles and career challenges. Their livelihood, sustainability and rest are ensured and they are empowered and equipped to lead change within their communities with a renewed sense of the importance of their roles." Content tracks are offered in alignment with the theme and each content track will be accompanied by a workshop series.

Our field needs this. We need to convene-however we can do so safely, be in dialogue, and dream," said Jenny Thompson, Managing Director of Strategy at Gibney.

"This is an amazing event that the entire dance community looks forward to. I encourage you to attend, learn, and commune with all those who are a part of the dance community," said Adjckwc Browne of Browne Law Group.

Held this year as a fully digital experience on the Whova digital platform, the Symposium will include panel discussions, interactive equity workshops, networking sessions, daily debriefs, and a virtual expo hall. Attendees will be invited to celebrate at the virtual party hosted by DJ Frank Malloy and to dance at the short daily 'Dance Breaks' presented in partnership with Cumbe Center for African Diaspora and Dance, Dance/NYC's official Dance Break Sponsor. Sessions will include ASL interpretation and captioning. The closing event will also feature performances presented by The Clark Center and the Hunter College Dance Department.

In addition to conversations, workshops, and performances, Dance/NYC will partner with cultural, financial, business, legal, and communications professionals to offer free one-on-one one consultations where Symposium attendees can seek support on a range of topics, including: board development, fundraising, copyright issues, artist visas, and marketing and communications. These vital consulting sessions are 30 minutes in duration with limited slots available. The 2022 SmART Bar and Legal Clinic are organized in collaboration with Pentacle and the New York State Bar Association's Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law and Intellectual Property Sections respectively. SmartBar and Legal Clinic Consultations are included with registration.

Tickets are available for groups, individuals, and members of Dance/NYC's Justice, Equity, Inclusion Partners with individual prices ranging from $15 to $140. Ticket sales close Friday, March 4, 2022. For more information on ticket tiers, and to register for the symposium, visit Dance.NYC/DanceSymp.