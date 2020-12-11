Dance/NYC Announces 2021 Symposium Registration is Open
The Dance/NYC 2021 Symposium will take place virtually on Wednesday, March 17 - Saturday, March, 20, 2021.
Dance/NYC has announced Dance/NYC 2021 Symposium registration is open. The Dance/NYC 2021 Symposium will take place virtually on Wednesday, March 17 - Saturday, March, 20, 2021 and is the only gathering of its kind for the dance community in the metropolitan New York City area. The Symposium is a meeting place for the dance field to exchange ideas, expand networks, sharpen organizational practices, and deepen the inquiry around New York City's legacy and trajectory of dance-making.
This year's theme is Justice. Transformation. Education. The Symposium will focus on reimagining the dance ecology with emphasis on advancing justice, civic engagement, and the whole dance worker. It will invite participants to investigate topics of decolonizing dance education, community organizing and social change, governmental advocacy, among others, in the context of a global health crisis and the social justice uprisings of 2020.
Held as a fully digital experience, the Symposium will include panel discussions, interactive workshops, networking sessions, a virtual expo hall and more. The digital conference platform includes video live-streaming, speaker and audience engagement, community bulletin board, sponsor placement, and more. Sessions will include ASL interpretation and closed captions. This year's four full days of programming offers new ticket tiers for dance and arts workers to participate at the level that best reflects their resources. Sponsorship, Ads, Group Tickets, and Featured Attendee opportunities are also available. Promotional materials and toolkit can be found at bit.ly/2021SympPromo. Media Opportunities available in the new year.
Dates:
Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 10am-3pm ET
Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 6pm-9pm ET
Thursday, March 18, 2021, 10am-7:30ppm ET
Friday, March 19, 2021, 10am-7:30pm ET
Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10am-7:30pm ET
For the latest program, speaker, and registration information, visit Dance.NYC.
More Hot Stories For You
-
RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Streaming Event Announced, Benefiting The Actors Fund
As was announced earlier today via TikTok, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, fo...
VIDEO: Samantha Barks Performs 'Let It Go' from FROZEN
Samantha Barks takes the stage as Queen Elsa as she sings 'Let It Go' on the Royal Variety Show!...
Lea Salonga's Latest Album Reaches #7 on Billboard Charts
Lea Salonga has reason to be happy today as her latest album, Live in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, just reached #7 on the Crossover Cla...
Arts Workers Unite to Pen Letter to Biden/Harris Calling for Cabinet-Level Arts & Culture Agency
As President-Elect Joe Biden continues to make preparations for the start of his administration, members of the arts community have banded together to...
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh in on THE GRINCH MUSICAL with Matthew Morrison
Just last night, Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' came to life with a fun-filled two-hour production of 'D...
A BroadwayWorld Guide to NBC's ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special Airing Tonight!
Wondering the who/what/where/when/why/how about the One Night Only special? BroadwayWorld is here to help answer your questions!...