Dance/NYC Announces 2021 Symposium Registration is Open

Dance/NYC has announced Dance/NYC 2021 Symposium registration is open. The Dance/NYC 2021 Symposium will take place virtually on Wednesday, March 17 - Saturday, March, 20, 2021 and is the only gathering of its kind for the dance community in the metropolitan New York City area. The Symposium is a meeting place for the dance field to exchange ideas, expand networks, sharpen organizational practices, and deepen the inquiry around New York City's legacy and trajectory of dance-making.

This year's theme is Justice. Transformation. Education. The Symposium will focus on reimagining the dance ecology with emphasis on advancing justice, civic engagement, and the whole dance worker. It will invite participants to investigate topics of decolonizing dance education, community organizing and social change, governmental advocacy, among others, in the context of a global health crisis and the social justice uprisings of 2020.

Held as a fully digital experience, the Symposium will include panel discussions, interactive workshops, networking sessions, a virtual expo hall and more. The digital conference platform includes video live-streaming, speaker and audience engagement, community bulletin board, sponsor placement, and more. Sessions will include ASL interpretation and closed captions. This year's four full days of programming offers new ticket tiers for dance and arts workers to participate at the level that best reflects their resources. Sponsorship, Ads, Group Tickets, and Featured Attendee opportunities are also available. Promotional materials and toolkit can be found at bit.ly/2021SympPromo. Media Opportunities available in the new year.

Dates:

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 10am-3pm ET

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 6pm-9pm ET

Thursday, March 18, 2021, 10am-7:30ppm ET

Friday, March 19, 2021, 10am-7:30pm ET

Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10am-7:30pm ET

For the latest program, speaker, and registration information, visit Dance.NYC.