Dance Now Presents An Encore Of THE ENCORE This January
DANCE NOW is pleased to present its 2020 Dance-mopolitan Encore Series, featuring ten top-tier artists featured in the 2019 DANCE NOW Festival Encore, selected by the DANCE NOW producers for having most successfully met the 2019 DANCE NOW Festival Challenge: to create a clear and complete artistic statement in five minutes or less for the specifics of the stage at Joe's Pub.
Included in this performance will be the 2019 Festival Challenge winner, Nicole Vaughan-Diaz. As the Challenge winner, Vaughan-Diaz will receive a $1,500 stipend, a weeklong creative residency at DANCE NOW Silo on Kirkland Farm in Bucks County, PA, as well as a residency at Arts On Site in Kerhonkson, NY. The Dance-mopolitan Encore performance will be hosted by Deborah Lohse (aka TruDee).
The performance will take place on Sunday, January 12, at 4pm, at Joe's Pub at The Public. Tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 212-967-7555, online at joespub.com, and in person at the Public Theater box office from 2pm to 6pm. Joe's Pub at The Public is located at 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th Street and Astor Place).
The 2020 Dance-mopolitan Encore
Tsiambwom M. Akuchu
Kɜmwetɜ (Revelations)
Choreographed and performed by Tsiambwom M. Akuchu
Sarah Chien
Rollercoaster
Choreographed and performed by Sarah Chien
Directed by and developed with Lauren Hlubny
Music by Della Reese
Mark Gindick
SoLo
Choreographed by Mark Gindick in collaboration with David Neumann and Michael Bonger
Performed by Mark Gindick
Music by Frank Sinatra and Patrick Swayze
Orlando Hernández
guacero
Choreographed and performed by Orlando Hernández
Music by Totó la Momposina and Gabo Lugo
Cleo Mack / Rock Dance Collective
Arrangement
Choreographed by Cleo Mack
Performed by Kelli McGovern, Blair Ritchie, Mandy Stallings
Music by Peggy Lee
Claire Porter / PORTABLES
Sentenced to Sentences (excerpt)
Choreographed and performed by Claire Porter
Text by Claire Porter
Music by Camile Saint-Saëns
Gus Solomons jr
DUET
Choreographed by Gus Solomons jr
Performed by Gus Solomons jr with Li'l Gus
Music by Ryuichi Sakamoto
Nicole Vaughan-Diaz
a portrait of them
Choreographed by Nicole Vaughan-Diaz
Performed by Ryan Rouland-Smith and Nicole Vaughan-Diaz
Music by Sarah Davachi
Megan Williams Dance Projects
Sure, Am
Choreographed and performed by Megan Williams
Music by Helen Reddy
Nicole Wolcott
Emergent Past
Choreographed and performed by Nicole Wolcott
Sound composition by Omar Zubair
