Dance Now Presents An Encore Of THE ENCORE This January

DANCE NOW is pleased to present its 2020 Dance-mopolitan Encore Series, featuring ten top-tier artists featured in the 2019 DANCE NOW Festival Encore, selected by the DANCE NOW producers for having most successfully met the 2019 DANCE NOW Festival Challenge: to create a clear and complete artistic statement in five minutes or less for the specifics of the stage at Joe's Pub.

Included in this performance will be the 2019 Festival Challenge winner, Nicole Vaughan-Diaz. As the Challenge winner, Vaughan-Diaz will receive a $1,500 stipend, a weeklong creative residency at DANCE NOW Silo on Kirkland Farm in Bucks County, PA, as well as a residency at Arts On Site in Kerhonkson, NY. The Dance-mopolitan Encore performance will be hosted by Deborah Lohse (aka TruDee).

The performance will take place on Sunday, January 12, at 4pm, at Joe's Pub at The Public. Tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 212-967-7555, online at joespub.com, and in person at the Public Theater box office from 2pm to 6pm. Joe's Pub at The Public is located at 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th Street and Astor Place).

The 2020 Dance-mopolitan Encore

Tsiambwom M. Akuchu

Kɜmwetɜ (Revelations)

Choreographed and performed by Tsiambwom M. Akuchu

Sarah Chien

Rollercoaster

Choreographed and performed by Sarah Chien

Directed by and developed with Lauren Hlubny

Music by Della Reese

Mark Gindick

SoLo

Choreographed by Mark Gindick in collaboration with David Neumann and Michael Bonger

Performed by Mark Gindick

Music by Frank Sinatra and Patrick Swayze

Orlando Hernández

guacero

Choreographed and performed by Orlando Hernández

Music by Totó la Momposina and Gabo Lugo

Cleo Mack / Rock Dance Collective

Arrangement

Choreographed by Cleo Mack

Performed by Kelli McGovern, Blair Ritchie, Mandy Stallings

Music by Peggy Lee

Claire Porter / PORTABLES

Sentenced to Sentences (excerpt)

Choreographed and performed by Claire Porter

Text by Claire Porter

Music by Camile Saint-Saëns

Gus Solomons jr

DUET

Choreographed by Gus Solomons jr

Performed by Gus Solomons jr with Li'l Gus

Music by Ryuichi Sakamoto

Nicole Vaughan-Diaz

a portrait of them

Choreographed by Nicole Vaughan-Diaz

Performed by Ryan Rouland-Smith and Nicole Vaughan-Diaz

Music by Sarah Davachi

Megan Williams Dance Projects

Sure, Am

Choreographed and performed by Megan Williams

Music by Helen Reddy

Nicole Wolcott

Emergent Past

Choreographed and performed by Nicole Wolcott

Sound composition by Omar Zubair





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You