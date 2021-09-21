Dan Kiernan Recognized with City Artists Corps Grant From NY Foundation For The Arts and NYC Department Of Cultural Affairs

Singer/Songwriter Dan Kiernan is one of 3,000 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Dan Kiernan was recognized for DANCHELLA, which will bring a One Day Only Music Festival highlighting LGBTQIA+ & BIPOC artists to the Jackie Robinson Park Band Shell in Harlem on October 11 from 3 to 7PM.

DANCHELLA is a one day only music festival highlighting LGBTQIA+ & BIPOC artists. Created by Dan Kiernan & debuted in 2020 at The Bowery Electric, DANCHELLA creates the festival atmosphere of music & community in New York City. This year's headliners include April Rose Gabrielli, Canetis, Dan Kiernan, Jayse Vegas, L'Marco, Leone, and Morgan Reilly. The event features music of all genres and the chance for music fans to engage with new independent artists based in New York City. DANCHELLA is about creating art that encourage our city to "Feel Everything" together. For updates, follow @Danchella2021 on Instagram!

Born & raised in New York, Dan Kiernan is an emerging pop-soul queer singer & songwriter. After performing in over 30 countries, Dan broke into the NYC music scene in 2018. Starting with acoustic shows and growing into full productions featuring a full band, back up singers, and dancers, Dan's shows & music are both raw and electric. His debut live album, "Dan Kiernan: LIVE + UNPLUGGED", recorded at the iconic Bitter End has over 50,000 streams and charted in the LGBTQ music charts in the UK. Dan has headlined in NYC at Sony Hall, The Bowery Electric, The Bitter End, and The Groove. His music combines the nostalgia of 90s/2000s pop and classic rock. Most recently, Dan produced a one night only music festival at the Bowery Electric highlighting a diverse group of musicians & headlined the 2021 Brooklyn Pride festival. Dan strives to make music & art that encourages audiences to not just feel good, but "feel everything". @DanKiernanMusic

Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.