Damien Chazelle to Partner with Netflix for Musical Drama, THE EDDY

Variety reports that Netflix will join the production team on "The Eddy," the upcoming Paris-set musical drama from Oscar-winning helmed Damien Chazelle ("La La Land").

Atlantique Productions will executive produce. Chazelle directs two episodes of the series, in addition to executive producing.

Glen Ballard, the composer and producer of Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill" and Michael Jackson's "Bad," will compose the original score for the series and will also executive produce it, along with Alan Poul.

Written by Jack Thorne ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"), "The Eddy" will revolve around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The show will feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic.

Thorne is also an executive producer on "The Eddy." Endeavor Content is producing "The Eddy" with Netflix, which will premiere the series exclusively for subscribers worldwide.

Atlantique Productions, headed by Olivier Bibas and Jimmy Desmarais, has a track record with international drama series, notably Tom Fontana's "The Borgias," as well as Måns Mårlind and Björn Stein's "Midnight Sun."

