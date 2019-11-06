Dalia Carella Dance Collective & D.webb Designs Presents 'Menagerie D'arte â€“ A Surreal, Immersive Dance Experience'

This November, don't miss out on an intimate, limited engagement of Menagerie d'Arte at Madame X - the sexiest bar in New York City!

Allow yourself to be drawn into the surreal, seductive world of Menagerie d'Arte. From the moment you step in, you are immersed in the circus like atmosphere of this macabre inspired cabaret at New York's sexiest bar, Madame X. Led by our "rambunctious, over the top and of considerable charm" ( NY Times) Emcee Shelly Watson, the performers will guide you on an otherworldly adventure to delight all your senses!

Created by Dalia Carella, international dance artist and Artistic Director of the Dalia Carella Dance Collective (DCDC), and Debbie D. Cartsos, stylist/designer/dancer and founder of D.Webb Designs, Menagerie d'Arte fuses theatrical dance styles from the 1920/30s cabarets of Berlin and Paris with contemporary, urban and world dance, blending dark comedy with an avant-garde flair. DCDC's collaboration with Ms. Cartsos, whose extensive design and styling artistry provides a sophisticated theatrical direction to the program, bringing human fashion installations to life, merging the worlds of couture and dance.

For more information about Dalia Carella/DWebb Designs and this highly anticipated production, please visit: www.menageriedarte.com .

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - Dalia Carella a world-renowned dance fusion artist as well as the Artistic Director for the Dalia Carella Dance Collective, founded in 2001. She is known for her explorations into cultural dance forms and her seamless blending of traditional and contemporary dances in a theatrical context. Ms. Carella's work transcends labels and genres as it explores themes of spirituality and mysticism, feminism, global diversity, and her dark and sultry cabaret stylings. The Associated Press called her work a "passionate fusion of diverse cultures" (Claudia LaRocco), The Village Voice wrote "The Dalia Carella Dance Collective could be called... specialists in all styles." (Eva Yaa Asantewaa) and Backstage wrote "Dalia Carella has star power!". (Lisa Jo Sagolla). Ms. Carella has toured and instructed throughout the US, Canada, Europe and Asia.

COSTUME DESIGNER/STYLIST- Debbie Despina Cartsos, a dancer and second-generation designer, earned a degree in Fashion Design and Patternmaking from the Veloudakis Private Institute of Design in Athens, Greece. She then moved to New York City, earning degrees in both Merchandising Management and Intimate Apparel Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), where she also received the Jean Yu Critic Award for Intimate Apparel design and the Intimate Apparel Council Merit Award. Her independent design house, D.Webb Designs launched in 2007, and her styling brand, D.WebbNYC launched in 2011.





