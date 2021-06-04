DOWNTOWN URBAN ARTS FESTIVAL is Offering Free Tickets To Vaccinated Patrons This Month

The Downtown Urban Arts Festival (Reg E. Gaines, artistic director; Creative Ammo Inc., producer) today announced its 19th year of new works for the stage by 16 playwrights at the Abron Arts Center (466 Grand Street, New York City) from Thursday, June 10 through Saturday, June 26, 2021. For the first time, theatre tickets will be free of charge.

Reservations must be made by visiting www.DUAFnyc.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination must be presented at the door for seating. Masks must be worn inside.

The original festival, founded in 2001, was conceived as a theater series and curated by artistic director Reg E. Gaines (Tony Award-nominated playwright and Grammy Award-nominated lyricist for Bring in da' Noise, Bring in da' Funk) with the mission to build a repertoire of new American Playwrights that echoed the true spirit of urban life and spoke to a new generation whose lives defy categorization along conventional lines. The addition of poetry, music and international film selections was added to the Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) as a unique cultural blend of other festivals' offerings such as the NY Fringe Festival, Toronto Film Festival and SXSW. Last year's festival was canceled due to pandemic, and this year's festival will return to its original roots as a theatre series. In the past 18 years, 261 plays have been produced by 203 playwrights.

For more information, tickets visit: www.DUAFnyc.com