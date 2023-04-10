DORIS DEAR'S GIRL TALK Welcomes Sandy Duncan For Final Episode Of Season 4, Streaming Tomorrow

Doris Dear, the celebrated drag performer and host of the hit series "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," has announce the premiere of Part 2 of her interview with the legendary Broadway actress Sandy Duncan starting on Tuesday, April 11th.

The interview will be available exclusively on Broadway OnDemand, the premier streaming service for theater lovers.

In this episode, Doris and Sandy continue their lively conversation about Sandy's career in show business, including her Tony-nominated role in "The Boyfriend," her iconic performance as Peter Pan on Broadway, and her memorable Emmy nominated appearance on "Roots." Fans won't want to miss this engaging and entertaining discussion between these two legends. It's a can't-miss conversation for anyone who loves the theater and the people who make it magical.

But that's not all! In addition to the interview, Doris will also be finishing her celebration of Helen Gurley Brown and her record album "Lessons in Love." Throughout the series, Doris has been paying tribute to this influential writer and editor who revolutionized the world of women's magazines.

And as an extra special treat for viewers, Doris will be making a delicious cocktail that's perfect for enjoying while watching the show. With her signature style and flair, Doris will show viewers how to make a drink that's both tasty and easy to prepare. Viewers can enjoy this delicious cocktail while watching the show and feel like they are a part of the conversation.

"I'm so excited to share this new episode with everyone," says Doris. "Sandy Duncan is an absolute treasure, and it was such a pleasure to talk with her about her life and career. And I can't wait for everyone to try the cocktail I've created. It's the perfect accompaniment to a night of great entertainment."

Don't miss the premiere of Part 2 of Doris Dear 's interview with Sandy Duncan on Tuesday, April 11th, exclusively on Broadwayondemand. And be sure to have a glass of Doris's delicious cocktail in hand as you settle in for an evening of fun and laughter.

Season 4 of this award-winning series is streaming on Broadway on Demand with a new episode each Tuesday at 12 noon ET! Single episode rentals available Click Here.