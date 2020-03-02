DIANA Announces Rush Policy and Digital Lottery Ahead of Tonight's First Preview!

Diana producers have announced a digital lottery and rush policy for the new musical which begins previews today, Monday, March 2nd ahead of opening on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th St.).

The $40 digital lottery will be available for select performances as early as 12:00 AM ET the day of the performance, with matinee lotteries closing at 10:00 AM and evening lotteries closing at 3:00 PM. Winners can purchase their tickets at www.dianalottery.com and will pick up their tickets at the Longacre Theatre box office with their credit card. Seat locations will be based on availability.

Rush tickets for $40 will be sold in person on a first-come, first-served basis, starting today at the box office on the day of the performances beginning when the box office opens (Currently: Monday-Saturday at 10:00 AM; Starting April 19th, also Sundays at 12:00 PM). Customers will be limited to two tickets per person. Seat locations will be based on availability.

Diana stars Jeanna de Waal as "Diana", Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". The ensemble includes: Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

The princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media utterly captivated by her stunning looks and astonishing vulnerability. The globe's preeminent dynasty teetering on a knife's edge. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals, and she captured her nation's heart by leading with her own. She was Diana, Princess of Wales, and her legacy will live forever.

Diana brings us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event. The musical has book & lyrics by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and music & lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan (the same writing team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis), with direction by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), choreography by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away) and features an epic and sweeping contemporary score with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award winner Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away).

The creative team also includes scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, and casting by Telsey + Company.





