DESTIGMATIZED: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Choices - Planned Parenthood Benefit Performance At QED On 50th Anniversary Of Roe V. Wade

The result was Destigmatized: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Stories, is an original play comprised of true stories written by Colleen Renee Lis.

Jan. 03, 2023  

With the devastating news regarding the leaked SCOTUS draft decision, which accurately indicated the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, Colleen Renee Lis decided to come forward to tell her abortion story on stage in front of a live audience and encouraged other women to tell their own stories regarding reproductive rights.

The result was Destigmatized: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Stories, an original play comprised of true stories written by Colleen Renee Lis, with contributing writers Nicole Boscarino & Mary Kate Portera. These are true stories and researched pieces covering: Abortion, Pregnancy Scares, Sexual Assault, Contraceptives/Birth Control, Sexual Education, Cost of Healthcare in the United States, and Adoption.

A reading of Destigmatized will take place on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 6:30pm, at Qed in Astoria, Queens, NY to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the passing of Roe v Wade.

When: Sunday, January 22, 2023 - 6:30PM

Where: Qed

27-16 23rd Avenue

Astoria, Queens, NY 11105

Tickets: $20 via Qed Website

Artists include Nicole Boscarino, Amanda Feliciano, Elisabeth Julia, Colleen Renee Lis, Paige Marian, and Mary Kate Portera.

100% proceeds will go to benefit Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund

Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) is the advocacy and political arm of Planned Parenthood, fighting to advance and expand access to sexual health care and defend reproductive rights. PPAF is a 501(c)(4) organization, and donations are not tax-deductible as a charitable contribution or business expense.



