Aug. 6, 2018  

DEAR EVAN HANSEN Novel Will Launch Book Tour Featuring Levenson, Pasek & Paul

Dear Evan Hansen will soon be turned into a young adult novel as author Val Emmich teams with the musical's creators to create a page-turning work of fiction from the hit musical. In celebration of its release, there will be a national book tour featuring Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul. Songs will be performed alongside the novel's release.

The tour will stop in ten cities across the US: Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

For tickets and information, click here.

On the choice to adapt the show into a novel, musical bookwriter Steven Levenson explained: "We have felt a certain discomfort with the fact that it is so expensive to come see the show, we can only have 1,000 people a night, and there are so many people who can't come to New York. There were people responding to the show without having even seen it, and we did feel like, what are some ways that we can get this show to more people?"

Emmich used the show's score to draw inspiration. "Whenever I was unsure of what was going on beneath the surface of a character's emotions, I could always put on the music."

Little, Brown Books will release Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel on October 9, 2018.

