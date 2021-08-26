Listen to Ben Platt Sing Two Songs from the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!

The Original Soundtrack from the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen will be released on September 24, the same day the movie comes to theaters.

The tracklist for the soundtrack confirms that the songs "Anybody Have A Map", "To Break In A Glove", "Disappear", and "Good For You" have been cut. New songs "The Anonymous Ones" and "A Little Closer" have been added.

"Waving Through A Window" and "You Will Be Found" are out now and can be purchased here or streamed below. Preorder the album at https://dearevanhansen.lnk.to/Preorder.

Dear Evan Hansen will have its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2021 as its Opening Night Gala Presentation, before being released in theaters on September 24, 2021, by Universal Pictures.

Ben Platt reprises his role as the title character, Evan Hansen, an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), Dear Evan Hansen is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Featuring Grammy winning songs, including the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever" and "Words Fail," Dear Evan Hansen stars six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams, Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+'s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix's Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns) and Adam Siegel (2 Guns, Drive), and is executive produced by Michael Bederman, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories.