DEAR EVAN HANSEN Begins West End Performances This Fall! Tickets On Sale This Spring

The Tony award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will begin performances at the Noël Coward Theatre in October 2019.

The acclaimed musical will have its first preview on October 27, with an official opening night set for November 19.

Fansens who have registered for priority booking will be able to purchase tickets beginning February 28 at noon. General sale will begin at 10 AM on April 8.

The hunt for the show's cast continues as producer Stacey Mindich, director Michael Greif, and Evan composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will be visiting colleges and schools in search of talent. Casting information should be available by April.

For up to date information on Dear Evan Hansen visit DearEvanHansen.com/London.

Directed by Michael Greif and winner of six Tony awards including Best Musical as well as the 2018 Grammy award for Best Musical Theatre Album, Dear Evan Hansen features book by Tony award-winner Steven Levenson and a score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

Stacey Mindich said: "Producing Dear Evan Hansen in America has been a joyful undertaking as the team and I have seen such a widespread and heartfelt response to our show's message. We are so excited to bring our show to London, especially to Cameron Mackintosh's jewel box of a theatre, the Noël Coward. Our show is very much about connection and we are all looking forward to connecting London audiences to the music and story of Dear Evan Hansen."

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire, Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor, Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul and choreography is by Danny Mefford.

Dear Evan Hansen has also won the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

The Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre on 4 December 2016, where it has broken all box office records. A US national tour launches in October 2018, and a production will open in March 2019 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.