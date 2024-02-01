DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Days of Wine and Roses playing on Broadway?

Days of Wine and Roses is running on Broadway at Studio 54. It is located at 254 West 54th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway?

Studio 54 is one of the northern-most Broadway theatres, but is still just a short walk from Times Square and Columbus Circle. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: 7th Ave (B, D, E), 49th Street (N, R, W), 50th Street (1), 50th Street (C, E), or 59th Street- Columbus Circle (A, B, C, D, 1).

When did Days of Wine and Roses open on Broadway?

Days of Wine and Roses began previews at Studio 54 on January 6, 2024 and opened on January 28, 2024. Before Broadway, it ran off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened on June 5, 2023.

Is Days of Wine and Roses playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The msuical has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions.

What is Days of Wine and Roses based on?

The musical is adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay of the same name.

Do you have to know the movie to enjoy Days of Wine and Roses?

Abosolutely not, though fans of the film will certainly recognize much of the plot.

What is Days of Wine and Roses about?

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star as a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family.

Who wrote Days of Wine and Roses?

Days of Wine and Roses is written by composer & lyricist Adam Guettel and playwright Craig Lucas in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza (2005).

Guettel and O'Hara began discussions about an adaptation after she appeared opposite James in 2002's Sweet Smell of Success. It has been a work in progress for over two decades.

How long is Days of Wine and Roses?

Days of Wine and Roses is 1 hour and 45 minutes with no intermission.

What days of the week does Days of Wine and Roses play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in Days of Wine and Roses?

Characters in Days of Wine and Roses include: Kirsten Arnesen, Joe Clay, Betty, Rad, Arnesen, Lila Clay, Mr. Shaw, Jim Hungerford, and Mrs. Nolan.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Days of Wine and Roses?

The original Broadway cast includes: Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James with Byron Jennings, Tabitha Lawing, Sharon Catherine Brown, Tony Carlin, Bill English, Olivia Hernandez, David Jennings, David Manis, Steven Booth, Nicole Ferguson, Addie Manthey and Kelcey Watson.

Is the original cast still in Days of Wine and Roses?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in Days of Wine and Roses.

What songs are in Days of Wine and Roses?

Musical numbers in Days of Wine and Roses include:

"Magic Time" – Joe

"The Story of the Atlantic Cable" – Kirsten

"There Go I" – Kirsten

"Evanesce" – Joe, Kirsten

"Sammen I himmelen" – Kirsten

"As the Water Loves the Stone" – Joe, Kirsten

"Are You Blue" – Kirsten

"Underdeath" – Kirsten

"First Breath" – Kirsten, Lila

"Evanesce (Reprise) " – Joe, Kirsten

"435" – Joe

"Morton Salt Girl" – Kirsten

"Forgiveness" – Joe

"As the Water Loves the Stone (Reprise) " – Kirsten, Joe

"Turlycue" – Kirsten, Lila

"Forgiveness (Reprise) " – Kirsten

"Lila Hangs the Moon" – Joe, Lila

"There Go I (Reprise)" – Joe, Kirsten

Does Days of Wine and Roses have a cast recording?

Yes! An original cast recording was released in December 2023 prior to the start of Broadway performances.

Did Days of Wine and Roses win any awards?

Days of Wine and Roses has not yet been eligible for any major thetare awards, but it will be in Spring 2024.

Can I bring my child to Days of Wine and Roses?

Not really. Days of Wine and Roses is meant for mature audiences and is recommended for ages 13+.

How do I get tickets to Days of Wine and Roses?

Does Days of Wine and Roses have a lottery?

No, but rush tickets for Days of Wine and Roses are available for $49 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9:00am. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.

