Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Days of Wine and Roses is running on Broadway at Studio 54.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Performances are now underway for the first new musical of 2024. Days of Wine and Roses opened on Broadway earlier this week at Studio 54.

Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. 

"It really is a story about the two of them coming together and finding the love they have for each other," explained Brian d'Arcy James, who plays Joe Clay. "Also the hardship they endure by trying to tackle their addictions. It's about the ups and downs and complexities of how addition can have a real effect on people's lives."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here!





Recommended For You