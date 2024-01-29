Photos: See Vanessa Williams, Bernadette Peters, George Takei & More at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opening Night

The new musical will play a limited 16-week engagement through April 28, 2024.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Days of Wine and Roses starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian D'Arcy James, is officially open on Broadway at Studio 54. The new musical will play a limited 16-week engagement through April 28, 2024.

See photos of VIP guests from opening night, including Vanessa Williams, Bernadette Peters, George Takei, Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale and more. 

Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.

Following a critically acclaimed, sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, this searing new musical has now arrived on Broadway. It follows a couple (Kelli O'Hara and Brian D'Arcy James) falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family.

Find out what the critics had to say here!

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams

Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters and Tom Sorce
Bernadette Peters and Tom Sorce

Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

George Takei
George Takei

Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark

Thomas Reidy and Victoria Clark
Thomas Reidy and Victoria Clark

Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles

Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles

Anna Zavelson
Anna Zavelson

Anna Zavelson
Anna Zavelson

Days of Wine and Roses
Anna Zavelson and Ruthie Ann Miles

Days of Wine and Roses
Anna Zavelson and Ruthie Ann Miles

Lena Hall
Lena Hall

Sophia Anne Caruso
Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso and Lena Hall
Sophia Anne Caruso and Lena Hall

Debra Monk
Debra Monk

La Chanze
La Chanze

La Chanze and Karen DeVerna
La Chanze and Karen DeVerna

Celia Keenan-Bolger
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Days of Wine and Roses
Neil Pepe, Book Writer Craig Lucas and Mary McCann

Days of Wine and Roses
Caissie Levy, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Joshua Henry and Jessica Vosk

Days of Wine and Roses
David Guzman and Choreographer Karla Puno Garcia

Days of Wine and Roses
Producer Kevin McCollum and Lynnette Perry McCollum

Dorian Harewood
Dorian Harewood

Jordan Tyson
Jordan Tyson

John Cardoza
John Cardoza

Joy Woods
Joy Woods

Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez

Days of Wine and Roses
Camryn Manheim, Director Michael Greif and Adam Kantor

Days of Wine and Roses
Claybourne Elder and Danny Kornfeld

Douglas Lyons
Douglas Lyons

Caissie Levy and Jessica Vosk
Caissie Levy and Jessica Vosk

Telly Leung
Telly Leung

Bobby Conte and Martyna Majok
Bobby Conte and Martyna Majok

Jenn Collela
Jenn Collela

Jenn Collela
Jenn Collela

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin

Caissie Levy and David Reiser
Caissie Levy and David Reiser

Days of Wine and Roses
Producer Mark Cortale and Rob DiVo

Schele Williams
Schele Williams

Days of Wine and Roses
Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams

Christine Dwyer
Christine Dwyer

Camryn Manheim
Camryn Manheim

Hannah Corneau
Hannah Corneau

David Constabile
David Constabile

Days of Wine and Roses
Associate Director Angelisa Gillyard

Days of Wine and Roses
Associate Director Angelisa Gillyard and Ella Dane Morgan

Costume Designer Dede Ayite
Costume Designer Dede Ayite

Days of Wine and Roses
Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy

Days of Wine and Roses
Schele Williams and Director Michael Greif

Kelly Devine
Kelly Devine

Days of Wine and Roses
Sergio Trujillo and Director Michael Greif

Andrew Lippa and Guest
Andrew Lippa and Guest

Neil Pepe and Bernard Telsey
Neil Pepe and Bernard Telsey

Camryn Manheim and Adam Kantor
Camryn Manheim and Adam Kantor

Days of Wine and Roses
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Caissie Levy

RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

In this video, watch highlights of Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James in Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway!

2
Photos: First Look at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Get a first look at photos of Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James in Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway.

3
Kelli O’Hara & Brian d’Arcy James to Join Conversation at 92NY Photo
Kelli O’Hara & Brian d’Arcy James to Join Conversation at 92NY

92NY will present a performance of the searing new musical, Days of Wine and Roses, followed by a conversation with Kelli O’Hara, Brian d’Arcy James and additional cast members.

4
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Launch Digital Rush Policy Photo
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Launch Digital Rush Policy

The Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses is launching a digital rush policy. Learn how to purchase tickets!

