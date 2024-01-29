Photos: See Vanessa Williams, Bernadette Peters, George Takei & More at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opening Night

Days of Wine and Roses starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian D'Arcy James, is officially open on Broadway at Studio 54. The new musical will play a limited 16-week engagement through April 28, 2024.

See photos of VIP guests from opening night, including Vanessa Williams, Bernadette Peters, George Takei, Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale and more.

Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.

Following a critically acclaimed, sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, this searing new musical has now arrived on Broadway. It follows a couple (Kelli O'Hara and Brian D'Arcy James) falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family.



Photo credit: Bruce Glikas