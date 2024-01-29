Photos: See Vanessa Williams, Bernadette Peters, George Takei & More at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opening Night

The new musical will play a limited 16-week engagement through April 28, 2024.
Days of Wine and Roses starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian D'Arcy James, is officially open on Broadway at Studio 54. The new musical will play a limited 16-week engagement through April 28, 2024.
See photos of VIP guests from opening night, including Vanessa Williams, Bernadette Peters, George Takei, Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale and more.
Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.
Following a critically acclaimed, sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, this searing new musical has now arrived on Broadway. It follows a couple (Kelli O'Hara and Brian D'Arcy James) falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Bernadette Peters and Tom Sorce
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale
Thomas Reidy and Victoria Clark
Anna Zavelson and Ruthie Ann Miles
Anna Zavelson and Ruthie Ann Miles
Sophia Anne Caruso and Lena Hall
La Chanze and Karen DeVerna
Neil Pepe, Book Writer Craig Lucas and Mary McCann
Caissie Levy, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Joshua Henry and Jessica Vosk
David Guzman and Choreographer Karla Puno Garcia
Producer Kevin McCollum and Lynnette Perry McCollum
Camryn Manheim, Director Michael Greif and Adam Kantor
Claybourne Elder and Danny Kornfeld
Caissie Levy and Jessica Vosk
Caissie Levy and David Reiser
Producer Mark Cortale and Rob DiVo
Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams
Associate Director Angelisa Gillyard
Associate Director Angelisa Gillyard and Ella Dane Morgan
Costume Designer Dede Ayite
Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy
Schele Williams and Director Michael Greif
Sergio Trujillo and Director Michael Greif
Andrew Lippa and Guest
Camryn Manheim and Adam Kantor
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Caissie Levy
