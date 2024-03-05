DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES To Play Final Broadway Performance This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses will play its final performance on Sunday, March 31. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.

Following the sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, Days of Wine and Roses opened on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54 (254 W 54th St, NYC) and began previews January 6.

As of March 31, Days of Wine and Roses will have played 25 previews and 73 regular performances, plus 84 performances at Atlantic Theater Company.

Producer Kevin McCollum said, “On behalf of my producing partners, it has been a true honor to produce this exquisitely beautiful production. Days of Wine and Roses may be ending its engagement at Studio 54, but it will have a long life on our cast album, in future productions and in the hearts and minds of the people lucky enough to have experienced it on Broadway and Off-Broadway this summer at the Atlantic Theater Company. What is exciting is that Broadway theatregoers will still have 31 more chances to see Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James in this glorious production.”

Days of Wine and Roses stars Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin (The Lehman Trilogy), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut), Addie Manthey (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut).

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family.

Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT). Deadline’s Greg Evans calls Days of Wine and Roses “theatrical arts of the first order – Michael Greif, Craig Lucas and Adam Guettel draw us into their jazzy world.”

Days of Wine and Roses features direction by Michael Greif, choreography by Sergio Trujillo and Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel and Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Judith Schoenfeld serves as production stage manager.