Full Cast Set For DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES, Starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.

In addition to the previously announced Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), Days of Wine and Roses will feature Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin (The Lehman Trilogy), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut), Addie Manthey (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut).

Following the critically acclaimed, sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, Days of Wine and Roses opens on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54 (254 W 54th St, NYC). This limited 16-week engagement begins previews on January 6, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now at DaysOfWineAndRosesBroadway.com.

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. The New York Times calls Days of Wine and Roses “a jazzy, aching new musical with wells of compassion!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post raves, “Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James soar! One of the best new musicals this year.”



Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

Days of Wine and Roses features choreography by Sergio Trujillo & Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, Days of Wine and Roses is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

Biographies

KELLI O’HARA (Kirsten Arnesen), star of stage and screen, has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics, and Olivier Nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre. Kelli received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, “The Accidental Wolf,” and can currently be seen as Aurora Fane on HBO’s critically acclaimed series, “The Gilded Age.” Other film and television credits include: “13 Reasons Why,” All the Bright Places, “Peter Pan Live!,” Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's “Master of Sex,” “The Good Fight,” “Blue Bloods,” “N3mbers,” and the animated series “Car Talk.” Other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work if You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula and Jekyll & Hyde. The Times has hailed her as “Broadway musical’s undisputed queen”. She was awarded the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019. In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and in 2018 returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. She was last seen at The Metropolitan Opera in the world premiere of Kevin Puts’ The Hours as Laura Brown. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic and The New York Pops. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight Records. Season 3 of “The Accidental Wolf” is now streaming on Topic. Upcoming, season 2 of “The Gilded Age” on HBO.

BRIAN D’ARCY JAMES (Joe Clay) is a four-time Tony nominated actor (Into the Woods, Something Rotten!, Shrek the Musical, and Sweet Smell of Success) Other Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include: originating the role of King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton Off-Broadway and reprising the role on Broadway in the summer of 2017; The Ferryman directed by Sam Mendes; Time Stands Still with Laura Linney, Christina Ricci and Eric Bogosian; the Lincoln Center production of Macbeth opposite Ethan Hawke and directed by Jack O’Brien; the Pulitzer Prize–winning musical Next to Normal; Conor McPherson’s The Good Thief (OBIE Award winner); The Wild Party; Port Authority (Lucille Lortel Winner); The Lieutenant of Inishmore; The Apple Tree; Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Titanic; Carousel; Blood Brothers and others. Select Film and Television Credits include: Pain Hustlers, She Came To Me, The Cathedral (Independent Spirit Award Nominee), Spotlight (2016 Oscar Winner for Best Film), “Love and Death,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Hawkeye,” “Devs,” “Smash,” and “Dear Edward.”

BRYON JENNINGS (Arnesen). Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, She Loves Me, You Can’t Take It With You, Macbeth, Arcadia, The Merchant of Venice, Inherit The Wind, Noises Off, Is He Dead, Accent on Youth, Heartbreak House, A Touch of the Poet, Twelve Angry Men, The Man Who Came To Dinner, A Month in the Country, Henry IV, Dinner At Eight, The Invention of Love, Carousel, Sight Unseen. Off-Broadway: Plenty, Waste, Don Juan, The Foreigner, Dealer’s Choice, Stuff Happens, Pericles, The Merchant of Venice, On the Open Road, The Twenty-seventh Man, Ten Chimneys. Television: “Tommy,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Blacklist,” “The Good Fight,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Elementary,” “Billions,” “Difficult People,” “Deadbeat,” “Damages,” “White Collar,” “Kings,” “Gossip Girl.” Film: The Greatest Showman, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, True Story, Lincoln, Julie & Julia, Hamlet, Civil Action, The Ice Storm, A Time to Kill, Quiz Show, A Simple Twist of Fate, I’m Losing You.

TABITHA LAWING (Lila) will be making her Broadway debut as Lila in Days of Wine and Roses. Most recently she was seen as Grady Girl 1 in The Atlanta Opera’s co-production of The Shining with the Alliance Theater. Other favorite roles include Riley in The Adventures of Our Lives So Far at Cape Fear Regional Theatre and The Child in the upcoming short film The Buoyancy of Apples from writer/director Tori Mills. Tabitha is from Georgia and is looking forward to seeing what it’s like to live in New York City!

SHARON CATHERINE BROWN (Mrs. Nolan, Others) is the daughter of two former Broadway performers. The native New Yorker was last seen as Marilla Cuthbert in the world premiere of the Broadway bound Anne of Green Gables. Broadway: Caroline, or Change; Head Over Heels; Dreamgirls; Joseph...Dreamcoat; Maggie Flynn. TV: “The Good Fight,” “A Different World,” “Generations.” Film: Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, Sister Act II. Sharon was the first black woman to be cast as Lucy in Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde and recently played Madame Millet in the workshop of his new musical, Song of Bernadette. Sharon is a frequent guest performer with Seth Rudetsky at the prestigious Cafe Carlyle. Sharon is overjoyed to be reunited with Michael Greif, her director in Rent (Benny Company!). Sharon's heart is her son, Elijah.

TONY CARLIN (Rad, Others). Broadway: The Lehman Trilogy, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Saint Joan, Junk, Six Degrees, Fish in the Dark, Sylvia, All the Way, Time Stands Still, The Best Man, Spring Awakening, Mary Stuart, Lend Me a Tenor, Good People, Pygmalion, Copenhagen, Mamma Mia! (Original Broadway company). Off-Broadway: Stuff Happens, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Once in a Lifetime, The Clitorish. Regional: Junk, Woman in Mind (Helen Mirren). TV: “The Gilded Age” (current season 2), “Blue Bloods,” “Madame Secretary,” “Blacklist,” “Royal Pains,” “Star Trek Voyager,” “Seinfeld” (Finale). Film: Bourne Legacy, The Nutty Professor, True Colors, Crazy People. Home: Actress Susan Knight, Proud Legacy: Connor and Grace.

BILL ENGLISH (Mr. Shaw, Others) Broadway: Anything Goes, Twentieth Century (Roundabout). Off-Broadway/Regional: Days of Wine and Roses (Atlantic), The Shaggs (NYMF); Streamers (Roundabout); Into the Woods (Flint Rep); Borderland (BAM); The Music Man (ATC); The Full Monty, A Christmas Carol (NSMT); While We Were Bowling (CCTP), and others. TV: “The Good Wife,” “Madam Secretary,” “Elementary,” “Person of Interest,” “Outnumbered,” “Cavemen,” “Family Guy,” “Melrose Place.” Film: Providence, The Last Day of August, Battleground. Training: BFA, University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Much love and thanks to Mom, Dad, John, Alicia, Owen, Pam, and my KMR team! IG: @mrbillenglish

OLIVIA HERNANDEZ (Betty, Others) made her Broadway debut in Plaza Suite, directed by John Benjamin Hickey. Her credits include Days of Wine and Roses (Atlantic); Elizabeth Bennet in Austen’s Pride (The 5th Avenue Theatre); Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (The Guthrie); Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins, Laurey in Oklahoma! (Theatre Under The Stars); Guenevere in Camelot (Gulfshore Playhouse), and Songs For A New World (The Cape Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse). Olivia made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2023 as Elizabeth Bennet in Austen’s Pride: In Concert. She appeared as Susan on the Grammy-nominated world premiere recording of Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots (Broadway Records). She is a graduate of The University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Department.

DAVID JENNINGS (Jim Hungerford, Others) is thrilled to reprise the role of “Jim” following the successful Atlantic Theater Off-Broadway run. Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Richard Bullock); Once On This Island (Armand); After Midnight (Standby for star lead); Hands On A Hardbody. Off-Broadway: The Secret Life of Bees (standby). West End/London: The Genius of Ray Charles (Lead). National: Ragtime (Coalhouse); Miss Saigon (John); Kinky Boots (Simon Sr.); Waitress (featured); Porgy & Bess (Porgy); Freaky Friday (Mike); Dreamgirls (Curtis) with Jennifer Holliday; Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Grammy Award nominee for 30th Anniversary Recording). Television: “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC), “Blue Bloods” (CBS); “The Shield” (FX); “The Sinner” (USA); “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO). @djmusicbiz

DAVID MANIS (Delaney, Others) has appeared in 12 Broadway shows, including To Kill a Mockingbird, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Coast of Utopia, and War Horse. Extensive regional credits. On-screen, he is best known as a telekinetic weatherman on “The X-Files.” Other TV includes “The Blacklist,” “Bull,” “The Good Fight,” “Dickinson,” “Frasier,” “King Of Queens,” “Law & Order: CI,” and “The Onion News.” Most recently, he toured the country as Judge Taylor in To Kill a Mockingbird.

STEVEN BOOTH (Understudy). Broadway: Tina: the Tina Turner Musical (Phil Spector/Terry Britten), School of Rock (Ned), Glory Days (Will), Avenue Q (Princeton/Rod u/s). Off-Broadway: Days of Wine and Roses, Dogfight. National tours: Kinky Boots (Charlie Price), Happy Days (Richie Cunningham). Recent Regional: Elf the Musical (Buddy). Film/TV: Modern Love (Craig). Much thanks to my manager Steve Maihack. All my love to Molly, Maezie and Sawyer.

NICOLE FERGUSON (Understudy). Broadway debut! NYC: Days of Wine and Roses (Atlantic Theater Company); Fiasco’s Merrily We Roll Along (Roundabout). Tour: My Fair Lady; The King and I; Sister Act. She most recently served as Line Producer for An Evening with Sutton Foster & Kelli O'Hara (NY Pops/Carnegie Hall). Thanks to DGRW, Telsey, Drew Wutke, Mark Price, and all mentors. Love to her ‘ohana, friends, and her husband, Eric Chambliss. @nikki_fergie

ADDIE MANTHEY (Understudy) hails from Wisconsin and is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut. She is in the fourth grade and her favorite subjects are Math and Language Arts. At age four, Addie got her first taste of theatre when the First National Tour of Waitress came to the area and she was locally cast as Lulu. Since then, she has thoroughly enjoyed exploring and studying the world of acting. One of her favorite roles has been performing in an episode of Mr. Corman. Addie also enjoys baking, drawing, swimming, archery, and the occasional horseback ride. She would like to thank her mom, dad, and sister for their love and support in her acting endeavors. Addie would also like to thank her team at KMR, Luber Roklin, and Management by Morgan for their hard work and support.

KELCEY WATSON (Understudy) is honored to continue this amazing journey with Days of Wine and Roses. This run is dedicated to the memory of my mentor and dear friend John Beasley. Theater credits: The Oresteia (STC); Six Degrees of Separation (Blue Barn Theater); Minstrel Show! Or The Lynching Of William Brown (NJ Rep); The Piano Lesson, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Two Trains Running, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Fences (JBT); Hollywood In The Hood (Watts Village Theatre Co.); Sweat (BCT). TV credits: “Mad About You,” Ryan Murphy's “Hollywood,” “Snowfall.” Thank you to Telsey, The Atlantic Theater, My team at Firestarter: Rachel and Nicole, manager: Matilda, The DOWAR family past and present. Love you, Jill! @kelcivious1