Video: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Days of Wine and Roses is running on Broadway at Studio 54.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 4 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start

Days of Wine and Roses Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Previews are currently underway for Days of Wine and Roses, which is set to open on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54. Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.
   
Days of Wine and Roses stars Tony Award® winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Tony Award® nominee Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin (The Lehman Trilogy), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut), Addie Manthey (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut). 

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. 





RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Get a first look at photos of Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James in Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway.

2
Kelli O’Hara & Brian d’Arcy James to Join Conversation at 92NY Photo
Kelli O’Hara & Brian d’Arcy James to Join Conversation at 92NY

92NY will present a performance of the searing new musical, Days of Wine and Roses, followed by a conversation with Kelli O’Hara, Brian d’Arcy James and additional cast members.

3
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Launch Digital Rush Policy Photo
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Launch Digital Rush Policy

The Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses is launching a digital rush policy. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Listen: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Recording Photo
Listen: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Recording

Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, has released a cast recording! Featuring music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, the musical ran off-Broadway earlier this year and will come to Broadway in 2024! Listen to the full album here!

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

Video: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on BroadwayVideo: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Photos: First Look at Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James in DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James in DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Video: Get a First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on BroadwayVideo: Get a First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Photos: Get a First Look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More in APPROPRIATEPhotos: Get a First Look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More in APPROPRIATE
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SIX

Recommended For You