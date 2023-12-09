Video: Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Days of Wine and Roses begins previews on January 6, 2024.

By: Dec. 09, 2023

Following the critically acclaimed, sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, Days of Wine and Roses is coming to Broadway! 

"We've been working on this for 21 years. Brian [d'Arcy James] and I had just closed in a show called Sweet Smell of Success and I met Adam doing a workshop of The Light in the Piazza and I asked him to write this. And he did!" explained Kelli O'Hara. "I wasn't ready to do it then... but now I'm ready."

"It's a very demanding piece and jumping of the cliff Butch and Sandance-style with Kelli is a real treat," added James. "It's rare that you get to do something like this at all. It's even more rare when you get to take the experience and do it an a Broadway stage."

The duo leads a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Watch below as the company chats more about the new musical ahead of the start of previews.





