Video: Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

The first musical of 2024 has officially arrived! The stars came out last night, January 28, to celebrate the opening of Days of Wine and Roses, the new musical led by Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara.

"This show is a labor of love that's been in the works for more than 20 years! It's kind of miraculous that it's happening," Brian told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge before last night's show. "But there is also a sense from everyone who is in this company that they are putting their heads and hearts together to tell this story that is meaningful for all of us. We are really proud of the fact that it's having an impact on the people who see it."

"I have shared the stage with [Brian] before and I knew that it was good, but I couldn't have known how much I would gain from playing opposite this person," added Kelli. "Learning, being free, feeling safe... I'm becoming better every day because of him. It is the best single collaboration I've had in my life."

The pair stars in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

Watch below as the pair is joined by the rest of the company to finally bring this new musical to Broadway.