Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Join DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Performance & Conversation at 92NY

92NY will present a performance of the searing new musical, Days of Wine and Roses, followed by a conversation with Kelli O’Hara, Brian d’Arcy James and additional cast members. This 92NY event takes place at Studio 54, on Thursday, January 18 at 8 pm. Tickets are available Click Here.

O’Hara and James star as a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family.

Adapted from J.P. Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer and lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif ( Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT).

Days of Wine and Roses stars Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin ( The Lehman Trilogy ), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), David Manis ( To Kill a Mockingbird ), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut), Addie Manthey (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut ).



About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

