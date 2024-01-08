Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Join DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Performance & Conversation at 92NY

This 92NY event takes place at Studio 54, on Thursday, January 18 at 8 pm.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Days of Wine and Roses

92NY will present a performance of the searing new musical, Days of Wine and Roses, followed by a conversation with Kelli O’Hara, Brian d’Arcy James and additional cast members. This 92NY event takes place at Studio 54, on Thursday, January 18 at 8 pm. Tickets are available Click Here.

O’Hara and James star as a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. 

Adapted from J.P. Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer and lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif ( Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT).

Days of Wine and Roses  stars Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin ( The Lehman Trilogy ), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), David Manis ( To Kill a Mockingbird ), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut),  Addie Manthey  (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut ).
 

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th  anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY’s programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit  www.92NY.org.  
 




